Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth reappears with an early 2024 release window

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the brand-new game in the franchise received a new trailer during Summer Game Fest 2023. This is a continuation of the story from Final Fantasy 7 Remake which was released back in 2020.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continues the story from its previous title. Cloud, Tifa, and the others continue their journey in their fight against the ultimate villain, Sephiroth. The game will be released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, and it looks to be an impressive use of the hardware.

The trailer provided a look into the world and environment of Rebirth which is filled with chaos, as well as beautiful scenery. Apart from that, the trailer also provided a look into the gameplay of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set for release in early 2024

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer provided a release window with the title, coming out in the early parts of 2024. Sadly, the developers did not provide any information on the exact release date of the game though.

Hopefully, the wait will be worth it as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will take the story forward, retelling the narrative of the classic Final Fantasy 7. Now, even though our heroes thought that Earth had turned into a concrete jungle, they’ll learn there are still places that have vast, beautiful greenry.

The trailer provided a look into the gameplay, which looks as impressive as the last entry, though it is hard to say if there is any meaningful evolution yet. Apart from that, there was also a scene where Cloud, Tifa, and the others take the fight directly to Sephiroth.

There is a lot in store and it looks like the Final Fantasy story is going to provide fans with even more excitement in the coming months.