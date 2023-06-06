Final Fantasy 9 remake rumors resurface long after Nvidia leak

Nearly two years after the Nvidia leak, rumors about a supposed Final Fantasy 9 remake have resurfaced from an industry insider.

In September 2021, someone managed to crack open the Nvidia GeForce Now’s database and access information referencing then-unannounced games.

Much of the information has since proven accurate, with the likes of Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 12, Helldivers 2, and a fourth Cyrsis game all receiving announcements after the leak.

A Final Fantasy 9 re-release featured on the list of leaked titles, too. While Square Enix remains silent about the project’s supposed existence, details from a trusted industry insider suggest the Nvidia leak will eventually be proven right yet again.

Insider claims Final Fantasy 9 remake is “real and happening”

During the June 5 episode of Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings show, journalist Jeff Grubb claimed that the Final Fantasy 9 mention in the Nvidia leak wasn’t a mistake.

Grubb stated the following, “I will say I heard very recently, once again, Final Fantasy 9 remake is real. That is real and happening.”

Talk about Final Fantasy 9 begins around the 30:30 mark in the video below:

Co-host Lex Luddy asked Grubb if he thinks the remake project will adopt FF7 Remake‘s mixture of real-time and strategic combat. The journalist said he wasn’t sure but noted that it’s probably the “right move.”

He added, “I also think there’s a chance that the Final Fantasy 9 remake almost certainly isn’t as ambitious as the Final Fantasy remake stuff, but maybe somewhere between the Crisis Core and Final Fantasy 7 remake stuff.”

Per usual, rumors and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. But if even an FF9 remake isn’t in the works, there’s still plenty of Final Fantasy on the horizon for fans of the long-running series. After all, Final Fantasy 16 hits PS5 on June 22.