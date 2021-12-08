New Splinter Cell rumors: Release date, Sam Fisher, story leaks, gameplay

Lying dormant for years, the much-beloved stealth franchise Splinter Cell is set to finally return. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming installment, from its release date to gameplay.

Splinter Cell debuted back in 2002 for the original Xbox before being ported to the PC, PlayStation 2, and Gamecube. Offering a more realistic take on stealth than Metal Gear, players were impressed by Ubisoft’s immeasurable attention to detail and ability to craft tense scenarios while pushing the boundaries of the hardware of the time.

Six mainline games followed, and the series grew into a fan favorite across multiple console generations. With barely a word said on the franchise since 2013’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, the new installment, is said to be in the early stages of development.

Here’s everything we know so far about the next game in the iconic stealth series.

New Splinter Cell release date

While there isn’t any word of an official announcement on the cards, we could expect to see the next Splinter Cell game released by at least 2023, as it is currently rumored to be in the initial stages of development.

The next Splinter Cell game is reportedly being developed away from Ubisoft’s traditional Montreal headquarters.

New Splinter Cell gameplay

The Splinter Cell franchise is well-known for its tactical stealth gameplay, but the next game will reportedly shake up the formula. According to known leaker Tom Henderson, it will be taking a more open-world approach.

Past games in the series have followed a linear structure, while still offering players choice in each encounter. This new title will allegedly be a “more stealthy version of Assassins Creed,” and give players the freedom to explore the map.

Henderson also claimed it will take a lot of cues from Halo Infinite‘s single-player campaign. The new Halo gave fans an open world to dive into full of side quests and objectives, but the missions themselves still took place in linear settings.

With this in mind, it appears that Ubisoft’s new Splinter Cell will see Sam Fisher using vehicles and gadgets to navigate a larger map. However, the real campaign missions will be akin to past games in the series.

Ubisoft has become synonymous with open-world games, and it wouldn’t be the first time that they have expanded a Tom Clancy title. Ghost Recon and The Division both adopted an open-world format.

New Splinter Cell story

Sam Fisher has appeared in numerous Ubisoft titles over the years, such as the Ghost Recon and Rainbow Six franchises.

Sporting an older aesthetic in Ghost Recon, the character is said to be the last of his kind, as operatives like Fisher were beginning to disappear (complete with a reference to Metal Gear’s iconic Solid Snake). However, in Rainbow Six: Siege, Fisher is shown with a more Punisher-inspired design as Agent Zero.

Is the new Splinter Cell a reboot?

It is unclear what direction the new title will take, but it is very possible that the franchise could be rebooted for an entirely new generation. Since the original game is nearly 20 years old, a reboot looked more likely as Ubisoft could be looking to revitalize Splinter Cell’s image to attract new players.

Naturally, as the world has evolved, there will be plenty of stories to weave into the narrative for a modern interaction.

