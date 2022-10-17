Splinter Cell remake update brings more bad news for exhausted fans

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

The director of the Splinter Cell remake, David Grivel, recently exited Ubisoft after more than a decade; such news has once more left fans concerned for the franchise’s future.

Ubisoft announced Splinter Cell’s return in late 2021, promising a reimagining of the first game developed by Watch Dogs: Legion’s Ubisoft Toronto.

The publisher’s proprietary Snowdrop engine will power the remake, with its impressive inner workings allowing the team to target next-gen visuals and enhanced gameplay mechanics.

Of course, the franchise’s dynamic use of lighting and shadows will also benefit from the power of Snowdrop. But other concerns about the project have bubbled to the surface in recent days.

Splinter Cell remake loses its Game Director, David Grivel

Ubisoft Toronto Game Director David Grivel has announced his departure from Ubisoft on LinkedIn. “After more than 11 years at Ubisoft, it is now time for me to go on a new adventure,” Grivel wrote in his post.

Grivel began his journey at Ubisoft with Ghost Recon: Future Soldier. Since then, he’s taken part in projects such as Splinter Cell Blacklist, AC Unity, and multiple Far Cry entries.

As of writing, there’s no word on who will fill Grivel’s shoes in the role of Game Director for the Splinter Cell remake.

Ubisoft

Naturally, fans have already begun expressing concerns for what David Grivel’s may mean for the Splinter Cell remake.

Users on Reddit aren’t sure of what to make of the news just yet, with one person saying they’re optimistic Grivel’s departure won’t impact the game. However, that same user is also pessimistic “because Splinter Cell fans can’t catch a break.”

Considering the brand has lain dormant for a decade, such pessimism is more than understandable.