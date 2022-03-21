Sony reveals plans for new AAA multiplayer game with Assassin’s Creed creator

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) revealed plans for a AAA multiplayer game from Assassin’s Creed lead creator Jade Raymond and her new studio Haven Games.

The Montreal-based developer was welcomed as the newest member of PlayStation Studios on March 21, joining companies like Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games, Insomniac Games, Sucker Punch, and more.

“Haven Studios is an emerging studio with an exceptional team of talent and we’re delighted to welcome them into the PlayStation as our first development studio in Canada,” SIE President & CEO Jim Ryan said.

Though not much is known about Haven’s first title, Sony was impressed with how it’s been developing over the last year since Raymond first revealed the studio and its vision.

Haven Game’s AAA PlayStation title

Haven Games’ first project is an unannounced live-service game with a heavy focus on multiplayer that will incorporate an evolving world focused on players.

“Our first new IP for PlayStation is on track to deliver a AAA multiplier experience with a vision to build a systemic and evolving world focused on freedom, thrill, and playfulness that will keep players entertained and engaged for years,” Raymond said in the announcement.

By the sounds of it, Haven’s first IP will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 as the devs prepare to make the next “blockbuster” title for Sony.

More details on the title have yet to be revealed since it’s still early in its development cycle but Sony is banking on it to be a “player-first, collaborative game environment that can last for generations.”

Usually, Sony works with a studio on a few projects before bringing them on as a member of PS Studio family. But Haven’s progress so far was enough for SIE to have the new company on board.

Sony has big plans for live-service games in its future and Haven will be another studio in its arsenal of devs that will be able to bring big experiences to PlayStation’s catalog of titles.