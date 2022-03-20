Bungie releases statement after Destiny YouTubers receive copyright strikes

After multiple Destiny content creators reported their videos being struck with copyright claims, Bungie responded and said the action was done by a third party, not the publisher.

Bungie has tons of content creators focused on their games and the stories behind them. However, on March 20 YouTuber Byf, who produces Destiny lore videos, reported that one of his standard-formula lore videos had received a copyright strike on the platform.

This eventually led to a full statement by Bungie, who said they weren’t responsible for the report.

Bungie blames third party for copyright strikes

We’re aware of a series of copyright takedowns on YouTube and we're actively investigating. This includes content on our own Bungie channels. These actions are NOT being taken at the request of Bungie or our partners. Please standby for future updates.

https://t.co/xPY1EzkgTh — Bungie (@Bungie) March 20, 2022

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Byf mentioned Bungie, wondering why his usual type of Destiny lore video had gotten a copyright strike.

Bungie blamed an unknown third party for the takedowns in a statement on Twitter and was adamant that it wasn’t because of actions they had taken.

The publisher said that even some of the videos on their own YouTube channel had been taken down as well in the wave of DMCAs.

This was not Bungie or one of their partners. It's unclear who did this but one thing is clear, this third party is to blame. Not Bungie or their partners. We'll get to the bottom of this together. https://t.co/JsDIfeGn8h — My name is Byf (Lore Daddy) (@MyNameIsByf) March 20, 2022

After Bungie’s statement, Byf deleted his initial tweets and reiterated that Bungie wasn’t to blame for what had happened to his and others’ videos.

It remains to be seen who or what the mysterious third party behind these strikes is, but we’ll be sure to update this story as more details become available.