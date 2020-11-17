Sony respond to rumors God of War Ragnarok is PS5 exclusive - Dexerto

Sony CEO Jim Ryan recently sat down to discuss the future of the PS5, and address rumors surrounding God of War Ragnarok, a major PS5 exclusive.

One of the key selling points for any new console is its exclusives, games that will pretty much only see the light of day on one console for the foreseeable future. There’s been some mixed reaction to many of the PS5’s current playable games also being advertised for the PS4 too.

This includes huge names such as Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, Jim Ryan, Sony CEO, has addressed possible rumors that God of War Ragnarok may not be a PS5 exclusive after all.

Will God of War be on any other console?

Since the first game came out on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, God of War has only ever been seen on PlayStation home consoles and portable consoles. But, in trying to appeal to a wider audience, Sony has allowed scaled-down versions (that can’t match the PS5’s power) to be accessible on the PS4 in the future.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Jim Ryan was asked to confirm whether or not God of War Ragnorak will be a PS5 exclusive.

“Sorry. I’ve got nothing about this to say today.” Not the definitive answer that many PS5 users would have been hoping for, he simply responded: “Sorry. I’ve got nothing about this to say today.”

As stated previously, if God of War Ragnorak did come to the PS4, then it would be a stripped-down version of its PS5 counterpart. It wouldn’t boast the same swift load times and there would be a noticeable drop in graphical fidelity.

Could God of War appear on a non-Sony console?

Whilst we cannot rule the possibility out at this time, it would be extremely unlikely that God of War Ragnarok makes its way onto non-PlayStation platforms. Santa Monica Studios is a first-party studio for Sony and I’m sure there’s no way Sony would let GOW appear on any other hardware.

Given the immeasurable success that God of War (2018) enjoyed, it’s safe to say that the hype for a new Ragnarok will be through the roof.