Assassin's Creed dev reveals more new Valhalla gameplay features

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is gearing up to be one of the most customizable entries in the franchise, according to Ubisoft creative director Ashraf Ismail, who has revealed new details on the 2020 title's gameplay.

Following the success of 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the upcoming twelfth entry in the franchise will depict a journey through the Viking age.

According to Ismail, Valhalla will be taking things up a notch with customization. From refining your combat preferences to the altering appearance of protagonist Eivor, there will be plenty of new options to choose from in the 2020 title.

“We wanted players to play the game as they want,” he said in a May 13 interview with Washington Post. When the game launches in late 2020, you’ll be able to mix match armor pieces in “five separate” categories as per usual. However, players will also be allowed to “swap the look of a piece of gear.”

If one piece of armor has a buff that compliments your playstyle, but another piece has a far more appealing look, you can simply swap out the visual appearance. Additionally, when armor is upgraded throughout the adventure, “that gear also changes visual,” he confirmed.

While the new protagonist will also come with changeable tattoos and war paint, players can still expect to tweak the usual hair color and style too. Breaking down Valhalla’s upgraded combat systems, Ismail highlighted a new level of customization on that end as well.

“At a certain point, you can gain skills that allow you to wield two-handed weapons in a single hand, and then combine two of them if you want.” Dual-wielding two devastating heavy weapons? Such is the Viking way now in Assassin’s Creed.

Ismal joins the conversation at the 10:57 mark for mobile viewers.

From heavy weapons to light axes and even shields, it looks as though players will be able to dual wield absolutely everything in Valhalla.

There’s no date set in stone for the next Assassin’s Creed just yet, but players can expect to learn all about Eivor's story in the fourth quarter of 2020.