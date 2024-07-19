The Sims 4: Romantic Boundaries explained

The Sims 4’s Romantic Boundaries is a new system that allows for a more realistic romance experience and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Throughout the years, The Sims 4 has added various new traits and aspirations that affect how Sims interact with others and live their lives in general. Despite that, even though these additions allow more customization to a Sim, romance in the base game can feel rather limited sometimes.

You’re bound to a somewhat similar experience when it comes to dating – even with personality differences. However, that’s all about to change as an upcoming base game update will introduce a new Romantic Boundaries feature.

So, what is it about and how does it work? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Romantic Boundaries in The Sims 4.

The Sims 4: What are Romantic Boundaries?

The Romantic Boundaries system allows you to tailor how your Sims approach boundaries and jealousy regarding romantic relationships.

So, for example, your Sim may tolerate their partner talking to flirting with another Sim or even engaging in other physical romantic actions, but not so much when it comes to straight-up “WooHoo-ing” them.

On the contrary, you can also customize your Sim’s romantic boundaries in a way that they don’t mind a polyamorous relationship with other Sims. Of course, as long as the same goes for their partners… unless you’re looking for some drama on purpose!

All Romantic Boundaries in The Sims 4

Romantic Boundaries can be set in Create-A-Sim (CAS) when making a Sim. In total, there are four options that you can customize in the game. Here are all the Romantic Boundaries options:

Sims feel jealous if their partner engages in non-physical romance with other Sims

Sims feel jealous if their partner engages in physical romance with other Sims

Sims feel jealous if their partner engages in WooHoo with other Sims

Sims’ jealousy triggers can change by talking about it with other Sims

Each option here can be toggled by selecting Yes or No. The non-physical romance here can refer to being flirty with other Sims, while physical romance here refers to WooHoo for adults and mess around for teens.

The last option refers to whether or not your Sims can change their mind about their Romantic Boundaries. If you select No, they will not reconsider or change their mind in The Sims 4.

How to change Romantic Boundaries in The Sims 4

ea Your Sim’s romantic boundaries can be changed at any time in the game through CAS.

By default, all Romantic Boundaries are set to Yes if you’re playing an existing Sim. However, if you’re unhappy with that, you can always bring up Create-A-Sim and manually change them during your playthrough. Follow the steps below to do so:

Click the Simology icon on the bottom right of your screen. Scroll down until you find the Create a Sim button and click it. In CAS, select the three dot icon. Select the Romantic Boundaries tab on the left. Change your settings to the way you prefer them to be.

Once you’re happy with the changes, hit the check mark icon to return to the game. Now, your Sim’s Romantic Boundaries preferences should be updated.