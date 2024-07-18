All The Sims 4 Lovestruck Turn-Ons & Turn-Offs

The Sims 4 Lovestruck introduces a new feature called Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs, which expands the romance side of the life sim game.

Much like reality, Sims in The Sims 4 can now be attracted to, or not attracted to, specific traits about other potential dating partners. Depending on the traits that are a Turn-On or Turn-Off for them, it may affect how their relationship develops.

It’s important to be aware of each Turn-On and Turn-Off in Lovestruck so you can keep an eye out for other Sims that may possess these traits.

Every turn-on and turn-off in Lovestruck

Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs are a feature exclusive to The Sims 4: Lovestruck. They are divided into six distinct categories: Way of Life, Characteristics, Romance Styles, Hair Color, Outfit Color, and Fashion. These are based on various physical attributes, lifestyles, and personality traits.

EA / Maxis Turn-ons and turn-offs may help your Sims be attracted to each other.

Here is every Turn-On and Turn-Off your Sims can have.

Way of Life

Way of Life turn-ons and turn-offs refers to the lifestyle a Sim chooses to lead. So, this may include types of activities a Sim chooses to do or the types of skills they have. Note that having any of these as a Turn-Off will have the opposite effect, where Sims lose Romantic Satisfaction.

Academic Attracted to Sims with the Logic, Research and Debate, Vampire Lore, Archaeology, Selvadoradian Culture and Gemology skills

Arts & Crafts Attracted to Sims with the Painting, Photography, Writing, Flower Arranging, Cross-Stitch and Knitting skills

Broke Attracted to Sims with a net worth of under 10,000 simoleons

Career Minded Attracted to Sims with a Level 7 or higher career

Culinary Attracted to Sims with the Cooking, Gourmet Cooking, and Baking skills

Drink Making Attracted to Sims with the Mixology, Juice Fizzing, Nectar Making skills

Engineering Attracted to Sims with the Handiness, Rocket Science, Robotics and Fabrication skills

Health & Sports Attracted to Sims with the Fitness, Snowboarding, Skiing, Rock Climbing, Wellness, and Bowling skills

Highly Skilled Attracted to Sims with three skills that are Level 8 or higher

Interpersonal Attracted to Sims with the Charisma, Romance, Parenting, and Medium skills

Media & Technology Attracted to Sims with the Video Gaming, Programming, Media Production and Entrepreneur skills

Nature Attracted to Sims with the Gardening, Fishing, Veterinarian, Riding, and Herbalism skills

Performer Attracted to Sims with the Guitar, Piano, Violin, Dancing, DJ Mixing, Singing, Acting, Pipe Organ skills

Self-Employed Attracted to Sims in a freelance or work-from-home career

Sense of Humor Attracted to Sims with the Comedy and Mischief skills

Slacker Attracted to Lazy Sims or those without a career

Taken Attracted to Sims in a relationship with another Sim

Wealthy Attracted to Sims with a net worth of over 500,000 simoleons



Characteristics

Characteristics turn-ons and turn-offs are based on traits possessed by Sims. Most of these are traits that can be assigned in Create-A-Sim, or any traits that NPC sims are randomly given. Note that having any of these as a Turn-Off will have the opposite effect, where Sims lose Romantic Satisfaction.

Ambitionless Attracted to Sims with the Lazy or Slob traits

Ambitious Attracted to Sims with the Ambitious, Overachiever and Generous traits

Argumentative Attracted to Sims with the Evil, Hot Headed, and Mean traits

Cerebral Attracted to Sims with the Bookworm, Geek, Genius, Techie and Wise traits

Clean Attracted to Sims with the Neat and Squeamish traits

Egotistical Attracted to Sims with the Materialistic, Snob, Self-Absorbed, Nosy, and High Maintenance traits

Emotional Decision Makers Attracted to Sims with the Erratic, Hot-Headed, Jealous, Noncommittal and Paranoid traits

Family Motivated Attracted to Sims with the Childish, Family-Oriented, Loyal, or Child of the Village traits

Funny Attracted to Sims with the Goofball and Cringe traits

Hardworking Attracted to Sims with the Ambitious, Neat, Perfectionist, Workaholic and Overachiever traits

High Energy Attracted to Sims with the Active, Dance Machine, Adventurous, Adrenaline Seeker, Coffee Fanatic and Energetic traits

Homebody Attracted to Sims with the Bookworm, Clumsy, Geek, Lazy, Loner, Sedentary and Socially Awkward traits

Idealist Attracted to Sims with the Art Lover, Creative, Music Lover and Generous traits

Messy Attracted to Sims with the Glutton and Slob traits

Nature Enthusiast Attracted to Sims with the Loves Outdoors, Vegetarian, Child of the Islands, Child of the Ocean, Freegan, Green Fiend, Recycle Disciple, Outdoorsy and Child of the Village traits

Optimistic Attracted to Sims with the Ambitious, Cheerful, Good and Generous traits

Pessimistic Attracted to Sims with the Evil, Gloomy, Hates Children, Jealous, Noncommital, Unflirty and Paranoid traits

Pet Enthusiast Attracted to Sims with the Cat Lover, Dog Lover, Animal Enthusiast, Horse Lover and Rancher traits

Spirited Attracted to Sims with the Bro, Cheerful, Outgoing, Romantic, Self-Assured, Insider, Party Animal, People Person, Child of the Village and Cringe traits



Romance Styles

Romance Styles turn-ons and turn-offs refer to the way a Sim chooses to express their love. These expressions may occur after the Sim has started dating, and may complicate their future relationships. Note that having any of these as a Turn-Off will have the opposite effect, where Sims lose Romantic Satisfaction.

Affection Attracted to Sims who express passion and vulnerability, such as doing the Whisper Sweet Nothings, Express Fondness, and Talk About Relationship Fears interactions

Flirting Attracted to Sims who flirt a lot, such as doing the Make a Flirtacious Joke, Ask Risque Question, or Seduce with Costume interactions

Gift Giving Attracted to Sims who give gifts frequently, such as flowers and chocolates

Physical Intimacy Attracted to Sims who use physical intimacy interactions a lot, such as Snuggle, Give Massage, and Make Out. However, this does not include WooHoo , which is saved for its own Romance Style

WooHoo Attracted to Sims who WooHoo with you



Hair Color

As the name implies, Hair Color turn-ons and turn-offs refer to the current color of hair worn by the Sim.

Auburn Hair

Black Hair

Blonde Hair

Brown Hair

Dark Blue Hair

Gray Hair

Green Hair

Hot Pink Hair

Orange Hair

Platinum Hair

Purple Pastel Hair

Red Hair

Turquoise Hair

White Hair

Outfit Color

Similar to above, Outfit Color turn-ons and turn-offs refer to the current outfit the Sim is wearing.

Black Clothes

Blue Clothes

Brown Clothes

Gray Clothes

Green Clothes

Orange Clothes

Pink Clothes

Purple Clothes

Red Clothes

White Clothes

Yellow Clothes

Fashion

Fashion turn-ons and turn-offs refer to the style of clothing a Sim may be wearing, with certain styles being more or less attractive to a Sim with these traits.

Basics

Boho

Costumes

Country

Hipster

Outdoorsy

Polished

Preppy

Rocker

Streetwear

What do turn-ons and turn-offs do?

Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs affect your Sims’ romantic attraction toward other Sims. If one Sim has a specific trait or attribute as a turn-on, then seeing another Sim with that specific trait may trigger an attraction and they will gain Romantic Satisfaction. This will help romantic relationships bloom in their early stages.

On the other hand, turn-offs will mean that your Sim will be less likely to be attracted to another Sim with a specific trait that is a turn-off for them.

So for example, if your Sim has the Egotistical trait as a turn-off, then they will be less likely to be attracted to another Sim that has the Egotistical trait. They will also lose Romantic Satisfaction as a result.

It’s worth noting that romantic relationships can still be successful even if two Sims have conflicting Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs. However, it may be more difficult to build that relationship.

Now that you’re aware of how to attract other Sims, be sure to also check out Cupid’s Corner where your Sims can enter the world of online dating. And once you’re on a date, make sure you’re taking advantage of all the new romance features available in Lovestruck.