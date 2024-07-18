All The Sims 4 Lovestruck Turn-Ons & Turn-Offs

All The Sims 4 Lovestruck Turn-Ons & Turn-OffsEA / Maxis
The Sims 4 Lovestruck introduces a new feature called Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs, which expands the romance side of the life sim game.
Much like reality, Sims in The Sims 4 can now be attracted to, or not attracted to, specific traits about other potential dating partners. Depending on the traits that are a Turn-On or Turn-Off for them, it may affect how their relationship develops.
It’s important to be aware of each Turn-On and Turn-Off in Lovestruck so you can keep an eye out for other Sims that may possess these traits.
Every turn-on and turn-off in Lovestruck
Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs are a feature exclusive to The Sims 4: Lovestruck. They are divided into six distinct categories: Way of Life, Characteristics, Romance Styles, Hair Color, Outfit Color, and Fashion. These are based on various physical attributes, lifestyles, and personality traits.
Here is every Turn-On and Turn-Off your Sims can have.
Way of Life
Way of Life turn-ons and turn-offs refers to the lifestyle a Sim chooses to lead. So, this may include types of activities a Sim chooses to do or the types of skills they have. Note that having any of these as a Turn-Off will have the opposite effect, where Sims lose Romantic Satisfaction.
- Academic
- Attracted to Sims with the Logic, Research and Debate, Vampire Lore, Archaeology, Selvadoradian Culture and Gemology skills
- Arts & Crafts
- Attracted to Sims with the Painting, Photography, Writing, Flower Arranging, Cross-Stitch and Knitting skills
- Broke
- Attracted to Sims with a net worth of under 10,000 simoleons
- Career Minded
- Attracted to Sims with a Level 7 or higher career
- Culinary
- Attracted to Sims with the Cooking, Gourmet Cooking, and Baking skills
- Drink Making
- Attracted to Sims with the Mixology, Juice Fizzing, Nectar Making skills
- Engineering
- Attracted to Sims with the Handiness, Rocket Science, Robotics and Fabrication skills
- Health & Sports
- Attracted to Sims with the Fitness, Snowboarding, Skiing, Rock Climbing, Wellness, and Bowling skills
- Highly Skilled
- Attracted to Sims with three skills that are Level 8 or higher
- Interpersonal
- Attracted to Sims with the Charisma, Romance, Parenting, and Medium skills
- Media & Technology
- Attracted to Sims with the Video Gaming, Programming, Media Production and Entrepreneur skills
- Nature
- Attracted to Sims with the Gardening, Fishing, Veterinarian, Riding, and Herbalism skills
- Performer
- Attracted to Sims with the Guitar, Piano, Violin, Dancing, DJ Mixing, Singing, Acting, Pipe Organ skills
- Self-Employed
- Attracted to Sims in a freelance or work-from-home career
- Sense of Humor
- Attracted to Sims with the Comedy and Mischief skills
- Slacker
- Attracted to Lazy Sims or those without a career
- Taken
- Attracted to Sims in a relationship with another Sim
- Wealthy
- Attracted to Sims with a net worth of over 500,000 simoleons
Characteristics
Characteristics turn-ons and turn-offs are based on traits possessed by Sims. Most of these are traits that can be assigned in Create-A-Sim, or any traits that NPC sims are randomly given. Note that having any of these as a Turn-Off will have the opposite effect, where Sims lose Romantic Satisfaction.
- Ambitionless
- Attracted to Sims with the Lazy or Slob traits
- Ambitious
- Attracted to Sims with the Ambitious, Overachiever and Generous traits
- Argumentative
- Attracted to Sims with the Evil, Hot Headed, and Mean traits
- Cerebral
- Attracted to Sims with the Bookworm, Geek, Genius, Techie and Wise traits
- Clean
- Attracted to Sims with the Neat and Squeamish traits
- Egotistical
- Attracted to Sims with the Materialistic, Snob, Self-Absorbed, Nosy, and High Maintenance traits
- Emotional Decision Makers
- Attracted to Sims with the Erratic, Hot-Headed, Jealous, Noncommittal and Paranoid traits
- Family Motivated
- Attracted to Sims with the Childish, Family-Oriented, Loyal, or Child of the Village traits
- Funny
- Attracted to Sims with the Goofball and Cringe traits
- Hardworking
- Attracted to Sims with the Ambitious, Neat, Perfectionist, Workaholic and Overachiever traits
- High Energy
- Attracted to Sims with the Active, Dance Machine, Adventurous, Adrenaline Seeker, Coffee Fanatic and Energetic traits
- Homebody
- Attracted to Sims with the Bookworm, Clumsy, Geek, Lazy, Loner, Sedentary and Socially Awkward traits
- Idealist
- Attracted to Sims with the Art Lover, Creative, Music Lover and Generous traits
- Messy
- Attracted to Sims with the Glutton and Slob traits
- Nature Enthusiast
- Attracted to Sims with the Loves Outdoors, Vegetarian, Child of the Islands, Child of the Ocean, Freegan, Green Fiend, Recycle Disciple, Outdoorsy and Child of the Village traits
- Optimistic
- Attracted to Sims with the Ambitious, Cheerful, Good and Generous traits
- Pessimistic
- Attracted to Sims with the Evil, Gloomy, Hates Children, Jealous, Noncommital, Unflirty and Paranoid traits
- Pet Enthusiast
- Attracted to Sims with the Cat Lover, Dog Lover, Animal Enthusiast, Horse Lover and Rancher traits
- Spirited
- Attracted to Sims with the Bro, Cheerful, Outgoing, Romantic, Self-Assured, Insider, Party Animal, People Person, Child of the Village and Cringe traits
Romance Styles
Romance Styles turn-ons and turn-offs refer to the way a Sim chooses to express their love. These expressions may occur after the Sim has started dating, and may complicate their future relationships. Note that having any of these as a Turn-Off will have the opposite effect, where Sims lose Romantic Satisfaction.
- Affection
- Attracted to Sims who express passion and vulnerability, such as doing the Whisper Sweet Nothings, Express Fondness, and Talk About Relationship Fears interactions
- Flirting
- Attracted to Sims who flirt a lot, such as doing the Make a Flirtacious Joke, Ask Risque Question, or Seduce with Costume interactions
- Gift Giving
- Attracted to Sims who give gifts frequently, such as flowers and chocolates
- Physical Intimacy
- Attracted to Sims who use physical intimacy interactions a lot, such as Snuggle, Give Massage, and Make Out. However, this does not include WooHoo, which is saved for its own Romance Style
- WooHoo
- Attracted to Sims who WooHoo with you
Hair Color
As the name implies, Hair Color turn-ons and turn-offs refer to the current color of hair worn by the Sim.
- Auburn Hair
- Black Hair
- Blonde Hair
- Brown Hair
- Dark Blue Hair
- Gray Hair
- Green Hair
- Hot Pink Hair
- Orange Hair
- Platinum Hair
- Purple Pastel Hair
- Red Hair
- Turquoise Hair
- White Hair
Outfit Color
Similar to above, Outfit Color turn-ons and turn-offs refer to the current outfit the Sim is wearing.
- Black Clothes
- Blue Clothes
- Brown Clothes
- Gray Clothes
- Green Clothes
- Orange Clothes
- Pink Clothes
- Purple Clothes
- Red Clothes
- White Clothes
- Yellow Clothes
Fashion
Fashion turn-ons and turn-offs refer to the style of clothing a Sim may be wearing, with certain styles being more or less attractive to a Sim with these traits.
- Basics
- Boho
- Costumes
- Country
- Hipster
- Outdoorsy
- Polished
- Preppy
- Rocker
- Streetwear
What do turn-ons and turn-offs do?
Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs affect your Sims’ romantic attraction toward other Sims. If one Sim has a specific trait or attribute as a turn-on, then seeing another Sim with that specific trait may trigger an attraction and they will gain Romantic Satisfaction. This will help romantic relationships bloom in their early stages.
On the other hand, turn-offs will mean that your Sim will be less likely to be attracted to another Sim with a specific trait that is a turn-off for them.
So for example, if your Sim has the Egotistical trait as a turn-off, then they will be less likely to be attracted to another Sim that has the Egotistical trait. They will also lose Romantic Satisfaction as a result.
It’s worth noting that romantic relationships can still be successful even if two Sims have conflicting Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs. However, it may be more difficult to build that relationship.
Now that you’re aware of how to attract other Sims, be sure to also check out Cupid’s Corner where your Sims can enter the world of online dating. And once you’re on a date, make sure you’re taking advantage of all the new romance features available in Lovestruck.