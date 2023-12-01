Shin Megami Tensei TTRPG receives first ever official English release in 2024

Shin Megami Tensei – The Roleplaying Game: Tokyo Conception is the first tabletop RPG based on the series to ever receive an English language release and it’s coming in 2024.

The Shin Megami Tensei series and its popular Persona spin-off franchise have been growing in popularity outside of Japan, but a lot of the merchandise for both entities never reaches international shores, with US and UK fans forced to look on with jealousy at the cool Persona loot that comes out.

There have been Shin Megami Tensei card games and manga franchises that never left Japan, along with a tabletop RPG that has received numerous sourcebooks over the years. There is some basic information about these books online, but most of that comes from dedicated fan works, rather than Atlus.

The tabletop RPG fans who are looking for something new will get the chance to visit the Vortex World from Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, as it’s pen and paper adaptation is finally leaving Japan.

How to order Shin Megami Tensei TTRPG

Shin Megami Tensei – The Roleplaying Game: Tokyo Conception is now available for pre-order on Amazon, with a launch date of February 20, 2024.

This marks the first English language release for the long-running Shin Megami Tensei – The Roleplaying Game.

In Shin Megami Tensei – The Roleplaying Game: Tokyo Conception is set in the world of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, after the world has ended and a new one created in its place, the Vortex World, where demons, angels, and creatures from mythology are the rulers of the land.

Like in other Shin Megami Tensei games, players can take on different roles. There are humans who have survived the end of the world, demons who can serve or destroy humanity, or fiends, who have use the power of Magatama to wield unholy powers.

Shin Megami Tensei – The Roleplaying Game: Tokyo Conception has the factions from the video game, with the player able to encounter the Assembly of Nihilo and the Mantra Army, as they fight to control the Vortex World.

The Shin Megami Tensei franchise is ripe for a tabletop adaptation, and even D&D has taken elements from the games, with Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos sharing similarities with Persona. In 2024, fans can tell their own stories in the world of Nocturne, without needing to adapt it to other systems.

