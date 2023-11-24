Save $25 on LEGO Star Wars Hoth Battle bundle Black Friday deal

Bring home the Battle of Hoth for $25 less with LEGO’s Star Wars combo pack at Walmart’s Black Friday sale.

This Black Friday, help young Padawans relive the epic Rebellion vs Empire showdown on Hoth for less by picking up LEGO‘s stellar Star Wars Hoth Combo Pack, now just $45 at Walmart – a massive $24.98 off its usual $69.98 price tag.

The bundle brings together two fan-favorite building sets from The Empire Strikes Back. First up, recreate Luke Skywalker’s snowy stand against marching legions of Imperial forces with the Snowtrooper Battle Pack.

Alongside the fast, heavy-duty Hoth speeder bike, builders get three white-armored snow troopers plus a scout trooper to pit against the included Rebel soldier minifigure.

The package also includes the mighty Hoth AT-ST walker at over 10 inches high, complete with posable legs, spring-loaded shooters, and space in the cockpit to sit a driver or droid figurine.

And no Rebel base diorama is complete without everyone’s favorite Wookiee warrior – so Chewbacca is here too!

Grab the LEGO Star Wars Hoth combo kit for just $45

With nearly 700 bricks between both sets, the combo has everything a young Star Wars fan needs to act out the Battle of Hoth just like in the iconic movie.

As a Walmart-exclusive package promising $25 in savings, it makes for a perfect holiday gift this festive season as well.

But move fast, Jedi! Walmart’s Black Friday sale ends November 28 – at which point this money-saving LEGO Star Wars bundle blasts back into hyperspace. So summon some Force lightning now and grab the Hoth combo kit for just $45 before this unbeatable deal meets the same fate as the Rebel base.

