Rare Half-Life 2: Episode Three concept art surfaces from 2K producer

Concept art of Half-Life 2: Episode Three resurfaced online thanks to a producer at 2K Games and fans are analyzing what it could have meant.

2020’s smash-hit VR title Half-Life: Alyx only furthered the insatiable hunger the gaming community felt for Valve to finally conclude Half-Life’s story.

As such, fans have been looking out for any new developments in Valve’s long-dormant series wherever possible.

Now, new Half-Life 2: Episode Three concept art resurfaced from an unlikely source, and fans are pouring over the images to find out what they could have meant for the series’ future.

Half-Life 2: Episode Three concept art resurfaced

The concept art resurfaced thanks to 2K Games Producer David McGreavy, who is also a self-proclaimed Valve enthusiast according to his Twitter bio.

McGreavy posted two photos of various pieces of concept art on April 24, 2022, and said he was “scanning and archiving my collection of Valve concept art.”

McGreavy’s first photo shows four clear pictures of concept art, with two pictures thought to be concept art from Half-Life 2: Episode Three.

The first piece showed what’s believed to be Wallace Breen’s fate after the events of Half-Life 2, having entered into a host body of a massive Combine Advisor grub.

The other piece shows Alyx and Dog overlooking a snowy, mountainous landscape.

Now, the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit caused the images to resurface after discussing what the new concept art could’ve hinted at.

“Dr. Breen coming back would have been awesome. I found him to be a really fun villain,” said GolemofForce8402.

While McGreavy said in a follow-up tweet that “Yes all of the concept art – 50 pieces will make their way online” and that he owned “a lot more stuff than this,” the 2K producer hasn’t uploaded any more Valve concept art.

Unless McGreavy catches wind of the community’s renewed excitement from rediscovering his past tweets, fans will just have to settle for the two new pieces he revealed.