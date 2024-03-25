Helldivers 2 tip about ancient alien ruins is a surefire sign of The Illuminate

Helldivers 2 players have stumbled across an in-game tip that they’re convinced means the Illuminate are close.

Helldivers 2 players have been theorizing about the arrival of a third enemy faction since the game’s launch. The psychic alien race of The Illuminate has brought out the tinfoil hat-wearing side of the community before but this latest chapter feels compelling.

A Training Manual tip looks to be a pretty clear sign of The Illuminate’s presence in the galaxy. “Helldivers traveling the galaxy might come across ancient ruins and other curiosities. Just remember: Olny a traitor is curious about alien artifacts!” the tip reads.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user u/The_Bored_Goat brought this one to the attention of the Helldivers 2 community. Those who could stop themselves from roleplaying as citizens of Super Earth for long enough seem to think that the arrival of The Illuminate is getting closer.

A small contingent focused on actually discussing the game thinks that this tip relates to one thing. “That has to be about The Illuminate,” One player said.

Article continues after ad

“They’ve got to be coming soon,” another player responded. “There’s no other explanation.” For the time being, nobody has come across any actual alien ruins in the game but who’s to say Arrowhead won’t just pop them in suddenly without any heads-up? We’ve seen it before with everything from new Stratagems to flying enemies.

Article continues after ad

Of course with any Helldivers 2 post, you’re going to have a large contingent of players who keep the immersion alive with in-character memeing. Toeing the Federation line by demonstrating their firm commitment to Managed Democracy.

“No tomb raiding on missions,” one Helldiver commanded. Others detailed the report they would be making to their local Democracy Officer for people even discussing psychic aliens.