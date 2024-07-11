Team Fortress 2 comic finally gets an update 7 years after last issue

Team Fortress 2’s comic has finally gotten an update for its next installment seven years after the last issue was released in 2017, with its creators confirming it is being worked on.

The legendary hero shooter, and arguably the one that spawned the genre, Team Fortress 2, has been going through a very rough patch the past few years.

Despite getting a relatively big update in 2023, the game has been mostly set aside by Valve, to the point its players start a petition to save TF2 from bots as players review bombed the game.

Now a month after the petition has started, fans have gotten good news that the beloved TF2 comic series isn’t dead and its newest issue is currently being worked on.

The last time TF2’s comic series received a new issue, was in 2017, titled The Naked and the Dead also known as Team Fortress Comics #6, which ended on a cliffhanger.

Finally, fans will know how the comics will end. A member of a project who is putting together a community-made TF2 comic emailed one of the creators of the original comics, asking if they could help them by telling them where the story was supposed to go after the last issue.

As it would turn out, Jay Pinkerton, who wrote most of TF2’s comics (alongside Portal 2 and Half-Life: Alyx) responded, revealing that the very same team responsible for the last six issues had been working on the seventh one for a while, with its script being completed.

Despite the script being completed, the story hasn’t been drawn year, so “no promises” for when it will be released, Pinkerton said.

Instead of leaving the community in the dark, however, Pinkerton attached a page of the script and a snippet of the comic’s art with his reply.

“Don’t feel like you need to stop the community-made one if this is something you’re all passionate about doing! Just wanted you to know we hadn’t forgotten about it,” Pinkerton ended his email.

Erik Wolpaw, another one of the original writers of the comics, also confirmed on Twitter that it wasn’t a hoax and that it is real, revealing the comic will have 184 pages.