PS Plus free games for April 2022: Spongebob and more

The lineup of free games for PS Plus members in April 2022 has been confirmed by PlayStation, with three new titles to pick up.

While Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass continues to dominate the conversation when it comes to gaming subscriptions, Sony’s PlayStation Plus has been offering some great titles in recent months.

In fact, March alone added Ghostrunner, Ark Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and even the added bonuses of Ghost of Tsushima Legends and GTA Online.

This means a new selection of titles will arrive at the start of every month, all of which are available to players for the cost of a PS Plus membership. Here’s what’s coming to PS Plus in April 2022.

PS Plus is also getting a major overhaul to compete with Xbox Games Pass.

PS Plus games for April 2022

Confirming the three games dropping for PS Plus members in April, PlayStation boasts you’ll be able to “Pull off medieval heists, thwart dastardly aquatic plans and stack the deck in your favor.”

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will be part of the lineup, alongside card-battler/roguelike Slay the Spire and Hood: Outlaws and Legends.

It’s also worth noting that you can still download March’s free games Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, until April 4.

How to get PS Plus games for free

If you are looking to claim these games as a part of the April 2022 lineup, you’ll need to follow these few short steps:

On the home screen of your PlayStation console, head over to the PlayStation Plus symbol in the top left Once there, you will be able to download all the active games for the current month of PS Plus. You will also also be able to subscribe to the service if you are not already. The new titles will now be in your Library!

For more on free games you can snag right now, be sure to check out our guides for the latest on Xbox Game Pass.