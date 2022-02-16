PS Plus March 2022: Leaks, announcement date & confirmed bonus game

If you’re wondering what the PS Plus free games lineup is for March 2022 as the year continues to roll on, here’s everything we know so far.

PS Plus offerings can be a mixed bag; some months deliver some truly classic games while others end up being slightly more lackluster. As Microsoft continues to change the gaming landscape with Xbox Game Pass, Sony is under more pressure than ever to deliver quality titles in PS Plus.

This means a new selection of titles will arrive at the start of every month, all of which are available to players for the cost of a PS Plus membership. Here’s everything we know about what’s coming to PS Plus in March 2022, including leaks and rumors.

Don’t forget, PS Plus’ days may be numbered, too, with Sony reportedly working on an Xbox Game Pass alternative dubbed Spartacus.

PS Plus games for March 2022

While we don’t know the confirmed lineup for March yet, we do know that GTA Online will be free for three months starting on March 15th. Read more: Everything we know about GTA 5 on next-gen

This standalone version of the popular open-world multiplayer playground will let players jump in for free and explore plenty of new content, including the latest story DLC – The Contract.

If you’re on Xbox, the update won’t be free, but the standalone version will drop at the same time.

When will PS Plus games for March 2022 be officially announced?

PlayStation Now updates may drop on the PlayStation Blog out of nowhere at the start of a new month, but PlayStation Plus is much more consistent.

That’s because most of the time, the games are revealed on the last Wednesday of the month at 8:30AM PST / 11:30AM EST / 4:30PM BST / 5:30PM CEST. Expect to hear what’s coming on February 23rd, 2022.

How to get PS Plus games for free

If you are looking to claim these games as a part of the March 2022 lineup, then you’ll to need to follow these few short steps:

On the home screen of your PlayStation console, head over to the PlayStation Plus symbol in the top left Once there, you will be able to download all the active games for the current month of PS Plus. You will also also be able to subscribe to the service if you are not already. The new titles will now be in your Library!

So, there you have it – that’s everything we know about PS Plus games for March 2022.

