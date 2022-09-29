All Prime Gaming games you can download in October 2022: Fallout 76, Middle-earth & more

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

Get ready and buckle up as Prime Gaming has revealed what’s in store for October. A slew of games and exclusive content will be there to redeem, so here’s everything you need to know.

Every month, Prime Gaming gives its users a chance to bag a handful of games and exclusive content for several titles at no extra cost and it’s no different for October.

From exploring the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout to diving into the magical land of Middle-earth, the list is extensive.

Wondering what’s included in Prime Gaming for October? Here’s a rundown of everything for you to claim and keep in your library.

Contents

What games will be available with Prime Gaming in October?

At the time of writing, a total of seven games have been confirmed for the month of October. We will make sure to update the section as more details start to surface online.

Here are all the games that will be included with Prime Gaming in October:

Fallout 76

Total War: Warhammer II

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Glass Masquerade: Origins

LOOM

Hero’s Hour

Horace

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the exclusive content included with October’s Prime.

Exclusive content available with Prime Gaming

For Autumn, Prime Gaming has teamed up with Madden NFL 23 and League of Legends to bring some exciting in-game content.

Celebrate a New Season with Prime Gaming and Madden NFL 23 – Prime Gaming along with EA SPORTS has more Madden Ultimate Team packs for you, offering the ultimate football experience. Prime members can now claim the Prime Gaming Madden Ultimate Team pack, which will feature Thursday Night Football themes, including a 1x 87 OVR Ultimate Kickoff Program Player and 1x Ultimate Kickoff Program Vanity Uniform.

Claim an Exclusive League of Legends Esports Emote During the Worlds Championships – Prime members can claim an exclusive Esports emote during this year’s League of Legends World Championships Knockouts and Finals stages from October 18 to November 5, 2022. Monthly League of Legends Capsules will also be available offering Riot Points, Skins, Skin Shards, and other benefits.

How to redeem free games via Prime Gaming

Collecting your games from Prime Gaming is an extremely simple process. All you need to do is follow the steps outlined below:

Visit the official website Prime Gaming website.

Log into your account.

Navigate to the games list – click “Claim” on the title you want to claim.

So, there you have it – that’s every game and in-game content available with Prime Gaming for October 2022. Be sure to check our Prime Gaming page to not miss out on any content.