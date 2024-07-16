New Vegas is regularly championed as one of the absolute best parts of Fallout, and Amazon Prime Day has set up a killer deal for an MTG deck based on the fan-favorite game.

Magic: The Gathering’s Fallout sets exceeded even the lofty expectations of fans, becoming the best-selling Commander products of all time. These pre-cons are packed with characters, weapons, and iconic moments from all across the Fallout series but never fail to work as well-constructed Magic decks in their own right

New Vegas is chiefly represented in MTG’s Universes Beyond: Fallout by the Hail, Caesar pre-con deck. This Commander pre-con powers up classic aggressive Mardu strategies, foregrounding combat, card draw, and sacrifice all in one.

The Hail, Caesar deck is currently 28% off at Amazon, just in time for Prime Day. These are some significant savings, dropping the price down to a much more affordable rate for both longtime MTG players and Fallout fans looking to give the game a try.

WOTC/Bethesda Caesar, Legion’s Commander from Universes Beyond: Fallout

This deck is headed up by Caesar, Legion’s Commander. Through this Commander’s multiple, highly useful abilities, players can keep their hands stocked with cards, build up a board full of tokens, and deal burn damage directly to other players.

Alongside loyal followers like Legate Lanius, Caesar is poised to build up a formidable fighting force while decimating opponents’ boards.

Caesar’s Legions put up an absolutely vicious fight, both in Fallout and MTG, and this Commander deck shows just why they’re so feared. Alongside the Mutant Menace deck, Hail, Caesar stands tall as one of the two best pre-cons in this set, snatching victory from opponents time and time again.

If you’re hungry for more of New Vegas, the Fallout TV series will finally scratch that itch in season 2. The Prime Day deals are in full swing and, other than MTG, there are some great deals out there for TVs, gaming monitors, and games.

