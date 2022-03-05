Pokemon Scarlet & Violet may have been teased in plain sight for years

The Pokemon community was mindblown when fans found what looks to be Gen 9 easter eggs hidden in Sword & Shield and Legends Arceus. Players believe that Game Freak hinted at Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in the previous titles.

Pokemon fans around the world were shocked when Game Freak revealed that Gen 9 would be launching at the end of 2022. Titled Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the new RPG is the series’ first true open-world release.

Following the February 27 reveal, several players have claimed to have found hints to the ninth generation in both 2019’s Sword & Shield and Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet teased in Legends Arceus and Sword & Shield?

In the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet reveal trailer, Game Freak put a heavy emphasis on grapes and oranges. Not only is the fruit arranged side by side in a bowl, but they are also etched into two shield emblems that sit on both sides of a door.

Fans going back to Pokemon Sword & Shield noticed there is a hidden room blocked off that uses the same imagery on its walls. User ‘DDD-HERO’ posted their discovery on the r/Pokemon forum and in a thread titled “I Found Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Hint to Gen 9!” According to the fan, the room can be found in Hotel Ionia in Circhester.

On both sides of the building are roped-off rooms that have wallpaper with orange and grapes. Interestingly, the player also claimed that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl may have also had a Gen 9 tease as the flowers in Twinleaf Town were arranged in orange and purple. “The flowers aren’t the same design as they were in the originals,” they added.

This wasn’t the only game to have possibly hinted at Pokemon Scarlet & Violet as other players now believe that 2022’s Legends Arceus may have also had easter eggs.

Content creator ‘SoulSilverArt‘ shared their theory that the Hisuian Basculegion line from Pokemon Legends had color variants that match the Second Spanish Republic flag from 1931. The fan also pointed out that Basculin’s color variants matched the American flag in 2010’s Black & White as well, which was based on the US locale.

In case you still have doubts the basculin line recently became a symbol for a flag in a different way too 😜. This is all almost hard evidence at this point to me. #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/AyNhjZ5454 — SoulSilverArt (@soulsilverart) March 5, 2022

While none of this is confirmed, Game Freak has a history of openly teasing future games. So it wouldn’t be too far-fetched.

Only time will tell if these connections shake out, but fans are already coming up with some pretty fascinating Gen 9 theories based on previous titles.