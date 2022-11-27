Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player enraged by “sick joke” after failed rare Blaze Paldean Tauros encounter

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player finally encountered the rare Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros while exploring, but the success was undermined by the unwanted reveal of a sneaky surprise.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have a big job when it comes to completing the Paldean Pokedex in Gen 9. With over 400 species to catch, battle, or trade, exploring every inch of the open-world map is a must for dedicated trainers. However, some Pokemon are proving to be much harder to come by than others.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are the first games in several generations to skip a large debut of “regional” forms. In the past, these have included Sun & Moon’s Alolan Vulpix and Sword & Shield Galarian Zigzagoon among many others. However, only Wooper and Tauros have been given Paldean forms in Gen 9, making them a special find for regional variant fans.

While Paldean Wooper is seen almost immediately after starting the game, trainers have to wait a bit longer to see the new Paldean Tauros. Additionally, Paldean Tauros has three different forms: Fighting, Water, and Fire. The Fire-type Tauros, known as the “Blaze Breed”, is a particularly difficult find for most players.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Player’s rare Tauros turns into Ditto

In a Twitter post shared by Krembeni, the player offers a video clip that looks like a true moment of triumph, with the main character of Violet & Scarlet approaching the rare “Blaze Breed” Paldean Tauros.

However, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans already knew something is amiss, as the text above the video read, “WHAT A SICK JOKE, THIS IS NOT FUNNY”.

As the player engaged the wild Paldean Tauros in battle, it suddenly vanished in a bright flash of light. In its place, a Ditto mockingly faced the unlucky trainer. While it is known that both Zorua and Ditto can be found hidden in the wild as other species, this particular disguise was a really unpleasant “joke” for Krembeni.

Fans commiserated with the player, with one stating, “I finished the game two days ago and only just today did I find a blaze Tauros, immediately after I find another one in the same area” while another added “Imagine my surprise when I accidentally bumped into a Grafaiai and it turned out to be a Zorua in disguise”.

While the Ditto mechanic in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is definitely impressive, fans will want to be extra vigilant that the species they are hunting don’t overlap the spawn locations of the tricky imposter.

