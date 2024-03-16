Pokemon Go players thrilled as major Avatar revamp feature rolls out

It seems Pokemon Go is finally rolling out its much anticipated Avatar revamp, but not everyone has been able to access it right away.

Pokemon Go’s Avatar customization feature has been pretty basic for quite some time now.

While trainers can purchase new cosmetics like hats, clothing items, and Avatar poses, there haven’t been any major changes to the way Avatars look since the game began.

Now, it seems developer Niantic has started to roll out a major Avatar system revamp that players have wanted for years and the community is thrilled.

Pokemon Go players excited as Avatar revamp goes live

According to posts on social media, some players have already been able to access this feature for nearly a full day.

Article continues after ad

A Reddit user named bormadoline_ made a post on TheSilphRoad subreddit proving they had access to the feature after going to the Advanced Settings menu and Refreshing Game Data and redownloading all assets.

For those who have access to the new customization features, trainers have access to all new hairstyles, colors, face shapes, eyes, and body types.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the Avatar faces in general have changed, giving them a slightly more realistic look.

Many fans were excited to see the new system and praised Niantic for introducing such a big overhaul to Avatars.

“Wow this is more of an overhaul than I think anyone was asking for. I just wanted more hair and body shape options,” said one fan, while another said, “Oh nice! Niantic rolling out some long-needed QOL updates. Im loving it.”

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, it seems not everyone has access to this new feature, as many US players have claimed they can’t change their appearance even after updating the game.

This has led some to speculate that this feature is rolling out to players in certain ‘groups.’ Those trainers not in a specific ‘group’ may end up getting this update much later than those in another ‘group.’

While it may take some time before every player has access to the revamped Avatar system just yet, it seems plenty of fans are excited to redesign their in-game trainers.