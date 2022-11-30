PlayStation Plus games lineup for December 2022 confirmed

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

As the holiday season approaches, here’s which free games will be coming to PlayStation Plus in December 2022.

Expectations are always slightly higher as we enter the festive season, but as with every month, the free PS Plus games provided by Sony will delight some and disappoint others. Remember, to take advantage of the free PlayStation Plus games each month, you’ll need to have an active subscription to the service with Essentials being the most basic package.

The good news is, this entitles you to not only the free monthly games, but also gives subscribers access to the PlayStation Library of free games, and enables access to multiplayer. Here’s what we know about this month’s free games.

PlayStation The PS Plus lineup for December 2022

PS Plus Essentials free games

The December 2022 lineup of free PS Plus games this month will be the following three games:

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4)

Biomutant

Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition

Sony has now confirmed that each title will appear on the service on December 6, 2022.

So, what do you think? Are you excited about these holiday gifts from Sony or were you expecting something more?