PlayStation Plus games lineup for December 2022 confirmed

As the holiday season approaches, here’s which free games will be coming to PlayStation Plus in December 2022.
Expectations are always slightly higher as we enter the festive season, but as with every month, the free PS Plus games provided by Sony will delight some and disappoint others. Remember, to take advantage of the free PlayStation Plus games each month, you’ll need to have an active subscription to the service with Essentials being the most basic package.
The good news is, this entitles you to not only the free monthly games, but also gives subscribers access to the PlayStation Library of free games, and enables access to multiplayer. Here’s what we know about this month’s free games.
PS Plus Essentials free games
The December 2022 lineup of free PS Plus games this month will be the following three games:
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4)
- Biomutant
- Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition
Sony has now confirmed that each title will appear on the service on December 6, 2022.
So, what do you think? Are you excited about these holiday gifts from Sony or were you expecting something more?