Players rip Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for “visual mess” of a UI

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League previews are being released, and first looks at the game’s UI are driving players insane.

To say Rocksteady Studios’ journey with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been challenging would be an understatement. The studio’s first title since 2015’s Batman Arkham Knight has been under the spotlight for many reasons, notably due to the heavy push to a live service model.

However, Rocksteady has pushed on, ensuring this product can reach beyond the failed live service games that came before it and deliver a better experience. That said, the criticism kept piling up, as massive story leaks have continued to sour the game’s reception.

The game releases next month, and, as previews come to light, player feedback has been less than stellar.

Players label SS: Kill the Justice League’s UI as a “visual mess”

Given that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leans heavily into the live service model, a lot of the UI will look eerily familiar to many of the big names in that field. Expect to see a ton of mission markers, ability meters, daily messages, and prompts of that nature very frequently.

That said, it’s quite the shift from Rocksteady’s previous work of single-player titles. With gameplay footage becoming more available through previews, fans aren’t pleased with what they see on screen. As Twitter/X user PatStaresAt bluntly stated: “It’s such a visual mess.”

Many of the replies shared similar sentiments. “This hurts to look at,” one comment sadly replied. Another scathingly replied: “Holy sh*t, that HUD is a mess.” Other replies were more critical of the visual aesthetic and Brainiac’s tentacle in the sky filling in the void.

Of course, you can’t have a UI discussion without sharing the infamous Elden Ring UI meme, of which there were plenty in the replies. Other comments shared their favorite cluttered HUD moments, all in a meme manner.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on February 2, 2024. If you preorder the Deluxe Edition, you’ll gain access to the game a few days early on January 30.