Player goes viral after pranking scalper selling PlayStation 5 for $1200 - Dexerto

Player goes viral after pranking scalper selling PlayStation 5 for $1200

Published: 28/Nov/2020 1:22

by Tanner Pierce
PlayStation/Sony

If you are one of the players mad at the people scalping PS5’s for a steep profit, you may be comforted by the fact that one fan has seemingly duped a scalper in a hilarious fashion while he was trying to sell one over in Scotland.

It’s no secret that over the past few weeks fans have been unable to get their hands on a PS5.

While this is partially due to Sony seemingly failing to produce enough supply to meet demand, another unfortunate aspect of this unavailability is scalpers. People will buy up the consoles and then sell them at a higher price because they know people want it.

These scalpers are obviously annoying considering it just means you have to put up a ton of cash if you want one and since you can’t find many at stores, it’s the easiest way to get your hands on one.

Now, one fan has seemingly gotten revenge on a scalper in a very simple but hilarious way.

One person sent someone who was trying to sell a PS5 for around $1.2K to a comedy club.

According to a Reddit post with almost 25,000 upvotes, one person responded to an ad for someone selling a PS5 for £950 ($1,200 USD) in Glasgow, Scotland and told him to go an address in order to meet-up.

The address, it turns out, was for a comedy club which he then told the scalper to go into for a job since he thought he could sell the console for such a ridiculous price.

The whole conversation is very clearly a variant of the original meme from a few years back, where one person asks for a Macbook that someone is selling for $200 and is told to go to a comedy club because that was a “joke.”

Despite it’s unoriginality, it’s still hilarious that it happened in general, especially with these scalpers on the rise.

Not being able to buy the console you wanted stinks, so it’s not hard to understand if it was satisfying to screw over the scalper like that. Here’s hoping these scalpers go away in the near future.

Amazon driver fired after allegedly stealing PS5 birthday present

Published: 28/Nov/2020 1:01

by Bill Cooney
Amazon driver steals PS5
Amazon/Sony

amazon PS5

An Amazon delivery driver has been fired after they allegedly stole a PS5 that was out for delivery to a 16-year-old who was expecting it as a birthday present.

As if those of us who have purchased PlayStation 5’s online don’t have enough to worry about as our new consoles make their way to us, now a new episode out of the UK shows you apparently can’t trust anyone when it comes to the next generation of gaming.

On November 20, a Twitter user named Richard Walker posted security camera footage which he claimed showed an Amazon delivery driver taking the PS5 meant for his son’s birthday for themselves.

The driver took the package out and scanned it to make it seem like it was delivered, before simply shoving it back into the van. After the family contacted Amazon, the company said they would look into the incident before giving them a full refund for the machine — but apparently didn’t replace the PS5 itself.

That wasn’t enough for the family though, who took the footage to their local Amazon location where the PS5 was shipped out from, and heard from the boss that the employee responsible would be fired.

“We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers,” an Amazon rep told Oxford Mail. “The delivery associate will no longer be delivering on behalf of Amazon.”

PS5 scalping group stockpiling consoles
Sony
Apparently, everyone wants to get their hands on the PS5.

It’s funny to imagine that the driver took the PS5 to get in some epic gaming of his own, but the more likely scenario is that they swiped it to cash in on the resell value. The next-gen consoles are listed for over $1,000 each on sites like eBay.

Whatever their reason was, they might have a hot new next-gen console, but they’re now out of a job, which definitely isn’t a trade-off we would make, at least.

Package thiefs who steal deliveries off of peoples doorsteps, or so-called “porch pirates,” are not a new phenomenon in our internet-connected day and age, but a delivery driver taking a kid’s PS5, especially when they’re in such high demand, has definitely rubbed people the wrong way.