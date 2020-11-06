 OWL champ Super reveals his Overwatch 2 wishlist - Dexerto
OWL champ Super reveals his Overwatch 2 wishlist

Published: 6/Nov/2020 0:01

by Theo Salaun
Blizzard Entertainment / Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 San Francisco Shock Super

After winning his second consecutive Overwatch League championship with the San Francisco Shock, the ever-opinionated Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi revealed what he’s hoping for in Overwatch 2 during an episode of the Plat Chat podcast.

Ranked in the top 10 of the North American ladder and fresh off yet another infallible OWL campaign, Super isn’t the world’s greatest main tank but he is one of its premier Overwatch players. While he wasn’t a yearlong starter for the Shock, his game sense and mechanics span a preferred Reinhardt role all the way to his infamous Genji play.

As such, his perspective is intriguing with regards to 2, a title that millions have been eagerly, sometimes confusedly anticipating for a couple years now. After Blizzard Entertainment gave the world a major tease of OW2 during 2019’s BlizzCon, little has been revealed about the sequel’s progress and eventual release date.

With many hoping that more news about the title will come during February 2021’s virtual BlizzCon, the Plat Chat boys got together with Super and, at one point, discussed their wishlists for the game. Easily the most talented player of the group, DeLisi’s perspective on the campaign and hero additions runs strikingly similar to casual hopes. Conversely, his thoughts on shields and modes bear some interesting contrasts.

For mobile users: segment begins around 52:20.

Plat Chat typically boasts a stacked cast of Overwatch aficionados, featuring four of the OWL’s casters and analysts: Matt ‘Mr.X’ Morello, Joshua ‘Sideshow’ Wilkinson, Jonathan ‘Reinforce’ Larsson, and Brennon ‘Bren’ Hook. But for this episode, they replaced their former OWL player, Reinforce, with a current champion in Super. Then, they asked what he cares most about for OW2.

“I know this is kind of funny because I’m a pro player, so I’m supposed to think the opposite. But, dude … give me a fully fleshed out story.” From high-quality cinematics to a campaign that lasts over 20 hours, Super’s main hope for OW2 is an all-encompassing PVE story mode.

Further, in another note that professionals and casuals will agree upon, he mentioned that he is desperate for as many as “three new heroes per role.”

blizzcon 2019 overwatch 2 panel transcript
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 has already had one new hero confirmed: Sojourn.

Later, Super was asked about core mechanics of the game that he might want to see changed. When asked about the new mode, Push, DeLisi likened it to Team Fortress 2’s Payload Race mode and suggested that it was intriguing, but does deserve concern about snowballing. 

In a stark departure from most players’ sentiments, he expanded that 2CP (or Assault) is, in fact, not the worst mode in Overwatch. Instead, he believes that Control maps are “busted” and deserve some rethinking.

Super’s last point regarding mechanics touches on a hotly contested subject: shields. While developers have echoed fans’ concerns with shields in the game, Super professes that it’s not the shields that are the problem, instead the problem is when “the game revolves around the shield.” 

Reinhardt uses earthshatter
Blizzard Entertainment
Unlike the stagnant play Orisa encourages, Reinhardt gets spicy.

Comparing Reinhardt’s comfortable place within a game to Orisa’s oppressive gameplay, DeLisi explains that shields can work well in Overwatch. But when a hero is too dependent on their shield and their team is forced into stagnantly working around said shield, that’s when the game suffers.

So, a fat, fully fledged campaign, new heroes, some map rethinking, and some shield reworking are all on Super’s wishlist for one of the gaming community’s most highly anticipated sequels.

Pokemon

The 4 best Pokemon for doubles battles from The Crown Tundra

Published: 5/Nov/2020 23:56

by Nate Searl
The Pokemon Company

The Crown Tundra

The Crown Tundra brings all sorts of Pokemon back to Pokemon Sword and Shield. Here are the four best Pokemon from the expansion you can use in ranked doubles battles to climb the ladder.

If you’re looking to get an edge up on your opponents in Sword and Shield’s Battle Stadium, you’re going to need strong Pokemon in your party. The Crown Tundra brings a plethora of Legendaries and strong Pokemon back to the game.

While not all of these are legal in ranked battles yet, there are still plenty to choose from. Here are the best four.

4. Metagross

Top 4 Pokemon The Crown Tundra
Pokemon Database
Metagross in all its glory

Metagross has always been a strong Pokemon, and it’s already tearing up doubles battles again. It has an impressive 135 attack and 130 defense.

Its natural bulk and lower speed make it a great Weakness Policy user because it’s incredibly tough to KO. Its Clear Body ability also helps it out against popular Intimidate users like Landorus and Incineroar.

The best way to use Metagross is to Dynamax it so when it gets hit by a super-effective move, it survives and its Weakness Policy activates. This will increase its Attack by two stages which allows it to one-hit-KO almost any opponent.

3. Regieleki

Top 4 Pokemon The Crown Tundra
Pokemon Database
The newest Regi Pokemon

The new member of the Regi family has a base 200 speed, which makes it faster than any other Pokemon in the game. Its ability, Transistor boosts the power of its electric attacks by 50%. This makes it one of the premier electric-type attackers in the entire game.

You can give Regieleki Choice Specs to maximize its damage output, or Focus Sash to ensure it survives at least one attack. Make sure to be careful of ground types and Pokemon with the Lightning Rod ability, as they will give you a hard time.

2. Tapu Fini

Best 4 Pokemon The Crown Tundra
Pokemon Database
Tapu Fini is a great water-type attacker

Tapu Fini is by far way the best water-type attacker in The Crown Tundra. It’s incredibly bulky, with 115 defense and 130 special defense, but it also has a 95 special attack to help with damage. It has a great ability in Misty Surge that sets up a Misty Terrain which protects Pokemon from non-volatile status conditions.

To get the most out of Tapu Fini, make sure it knows the move Calm Mind. You can use Calm Mind to raise your special attack and special defense, and then you can use Muddy Water to hit both of the other Pokemon. You can also use Moonblast as a STAB fairy attack.

1. Landorus-Therian

Best 4 Pokemon The Crown Tundra
Pokemon Database
Landorus in its Therian form

Landorus has been an incredibly strong Pokemon in doubles battles since it came out in Gen 5. It has the ability Intimidate, which is always valuable, and it comes with a moveset and a typing that was made for doubles. On top of this, it has an incredible 145 attack stat.

Before you do anything, make sure your Landorus is in its Therian form, otherwise, it won’t have the same stats and ability.

When battling with it, you should Dynamax it to get buffs from Max Airstream and other Max moves. Be wary of potential ice-type moves, as they will usually one-hit-KO Landorus.

So there you have it, the four best competitive Pokemon from the Crown Tundra!