Overwatch 2 teases new Junkenstein PvE mode details with cryptic letter

Overwatch 2 devs Blizzard have given fans their first real hint at what the upcoming Junkenstein PvE mode will be ahead of the start of their Halloween event, Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride.

In celebration of Halloween, Overwatch will be once again running a special event during the holiday. And while this may not be the first Halloween event for the Overwatch series, Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride marks the first big event since Overwatch 2 went live at the beginning of October 2022.

While the Halloween special brings with it new skins and cosmetics, the biggest drawcard to Junkenstein’s Revenge is the new PvE mode that will debut with it. As a way to further build excitement for the game mode, Blizzard have posted a new blog post on the Overwatch website.

Blizzard Entertainment Junkenstein’s Revenge will serve as a follow up to the original Junkenstein event

The post, written from the perspective of the Lord of Adlersbrunn, provides some context and background to the narrative of Junkenstein’s Revenge. The beginning of the post reads:

“Today, I note with great relief that the wounds Doctor Junkenstein left upon the town of Adlersbrunn have, at last, begun to heal. Our people know peace again, and once more do laughter and light fill the streets. News of our prosperity has spread afar, and travelers from all walks of life have come to partake of it. The chapter of misfortune, it seems, has finally come to a close.”

The letter then goes on to hint at the return of Junkenstein in light of the one year anniversary of his death, with the Lord adding “I must ask one of the guards to look into the strange noises coming from the old quarters of the castle. I pray the rats have not made another nest!”

As well as this, Blizzard President Mike Ybarra confirmed on Twitter it will be a completely new game mode, serving as a sequel to the original Junkenstein’s Revenge.

Exact details of the new Overwatch 2 Junkenstein PvE mode are still unknown, but this letter is first big tease as to what players can expect from the upcoming Halloween event.

Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride is set to begin on October 25, 2022 and will run right up until November 8, 2022.