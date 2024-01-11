One Piece Card Game booster box drops 36% to incredible price

Now’s your chance to claim this valuable treasure and get a head-start in a card game that is quickly growing in popularity.

The One Piece Card Game has made a much bigger splash internationally than initially expected, thanks in part to the peak in popularity experienced by the anime’s Wano arc and the live-action Netflix adaptation.

For players looking to make a start with this up-and-coming TCG, the Mighty Enemies booster box is on sale right now, and can allow seasoned players and newbies alike to build up a powerful deck from scratch.

Dropping a colossal 36%, this is a saving worth taking advantage of. While not quite the lowest price this set has been offered on Amazon, it’s enough of a dip from the average price for us to wholeheartedly recommend it.

One Piece TCG booster box hits all-time-low price

Bandai

The Mighty Enemies boosters are the third expansion to focus on One Piece’s East Blue saga, as well as threats from across the whole of One Piece. These cards feature some of the greatest challenges Luffy and the Straw Hats faced early on in their journey, as they began to see just how dangerous their voyage on the seas could be.

Starring beloved villains like Rob Lucci and later rivals such as Charlotte Katakuri, these cards will spice up any One Piece deck and provide a significant boost in power.

Containing 24 Booster packs of 6 cards each, this Mighty Enemies booster box will make an excellent start to – or continuation of – a One Piece Card Game collection.

