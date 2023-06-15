One Piece’s Wano Arc was foreshadowed in chapter 310 cover

One Piece’s “Wano Country Arc” was the most highly anticipated arc fans had waited for since the “Punk Hazard Arc.” However, it was foreshadowed years before that.

The most intriguing characteristic of One Piece is how Eiichiro Oda drops several hints throughout the course of the story. These hints are usually related to a future event or a major secret that will be later revealed in the series.

These lingering questions become the series’ greatest strengths as it keeps fans hooked to the story. Oda’s foreshadowing is so vague that fans often don’t realize it was a hint until it has already happened.

Fans had waited years for the Wano Country Saga only to realize that it was foreshadowed long before the country was even mentioned. Here’s how Oda foreshadowed One Piece’s Wano Arc in the chapter 310 cover.

The cover of chapter 310 was based on One Piece’s Wano Arc

One Piece’s covers are often random, and some even feature side stories. However, occasionally, Oda shows beautifully drawn covers that fans love to link with some future event. One Piece’s chapter 310, titled “Groggy Ring,” featured events from the “Long Ring Long Land Arc.”

The entire chapter had nothing out of the ordinary, and yet Oda decided to add a cover with Luffy, Robin, and Ussop wearing the traditional Wano outfits and carrying bamboo umbrellas or katana. Not to mention, Luffy’s outfit has the crest of the Kozuki Clan. Furthermore, the pink dragon in the background is Momonosuke.

Chapter 310 was released in February 2004, three years before Wano was first mentioned in the “Thriller Bark Arc” of One Piece. Furthermore, Momonosuke appeared in chapter 684 in his dragon form. This chapter was released in October 2012, more than ten years before Momo made his first appearance on the cover.

Additionally, the Kozuki Clan was briefly mentioned in chapter 816, and the crest was revealed in chapter 817. These episodes were released in February 2016. Given the time difference between each revelation, it’s incredible how Oda foreshadowed One Piece’s Wano Arc with all the elements revealed individually.

