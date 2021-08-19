Oddworld Soulstorm devs lock in long-awaited Xbox console release date

The latest release in the Oddworld series is heading to Xbox as developers have confirmed a new Oddworld Soulstorm port is in the works.

More than 20 years after its release, Abe’s Exodus was reimagined in 2021’s Soulstorm. After a few extra months of waiting, gamers in the Xbox camp will soon be able to get their hands on the latest Oddworld title.

Soulstorm originally launched on April 6, 2021 across PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It stood out as one of our favorite games of the year thus far, proving to be much more than just a simple remake.

Now, the devs over at Oddworld Inhabitants have confirmed more players will able to experience the new title, with Soulstorm is locked in for an Xbox port.

The popular side-scrolling title featured all the challenging elements fans have grown to love over the years. From head-scratching puzzles to action-packed sequences and of course, the many elusive bonus levels.

While this content was all crammed into the initial version of Soulstorm, Xbox fans could be in store for all that and more. Players across Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One hardware will have access to all the latest patches, ensuring they get the optimal experience on day one.

With many of the most problematic bugs at launch now a thing of the past, the Xbox playthrough should be smoother than ever.

No release date is currently locked in, though it’s expected to arrive at some stage in 2021. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as Soulstorm makes the jump to Xbox.

Moreover, new content also appears to be in the works for all platforms. There’s no telling what this fresh add-on may look like. Though we already know Oddworld creator Lorne Lanning has some big plans in store.

From a television show to the next game in the series, there’s plenty for Oddworld fans to be excited about.