Ninja left stunned after nailing first attempt at Wordle in one guess

Prolific streamer Ninja was left utterly stunned after he played Wordle for the first time on stream and guessed the answer correctly on his first try.

The puzzle game Wordle took the world by storm at the beginning of 2022, with images of grey, yellow, and green squares flooding social media platforms like X.

A large part of the game’s viral fame was thanks to social media influences spreading the word about the fun word game on their platforms, including Dr Disrespect, Pokimane, and many others.

However, some content creators and streamers apparently never got into Wordle, like streaming titan Ninja, who played it for the first time live on stream. And it’s a good thing it was recorded as his first attempt is something to behold.

Ninja left awestruck after playing Wordle for the first time

During Ninja’s stream on November 8, 2023, the popular streamer was playing Fortnite when his chat began talking about the viral puzzle game.

While no members of the chat appeared to give away the answer, many urged the streamer to pull up the game live and try to guess the word correctly.

The Fortnite star tabbed out and pulled up the Wordle window for the stream to see and pondered over his first guess before typing ‘Ninja’ into the blank.

Ninja second-guessed the obvious answer and asked his stream, “I don’t want to use a word like ‘Ninja’ right,” thanks to its repeating letters. However, he decided to go for it anyway and was stunned when each box transitioned to green.

The content creator’s face immediately lit up as he looked around in disbelief. “Dude, I swear to god, bro! I didn’t even know. Not staged, I haven’t even done a Wordle in my life!”

Ninja posted the clip to X, where it quickly went viral as fans reacted to his luck. “No shottt the first day you do it it’s that word. So freakin lucky…”

It seems as though Ninja intends to keep his miraculous Wordle record intact going forward. “I’m 100% dude, I’m never doing it again.”