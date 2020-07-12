New Watch Dogs Legion release date revealed

Following a delay in early 2020, Ubisoft's Watch Dogs Legion got a new release date during their July 12 digital 'Forward' conference. Here is everything you need to know.

Watch Dogs Legion was first revealed at E3 2019, and was scheduled for an early release this year. However in October 2019, the publisher delayed the game indefinitely with reports suggesting it was due to next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

On July 12, Ubisoft held its digital 'Forward' conference to give players a glimpse into the future of their games. During the event, the studio revealed that the the open-world hacker title is now coming to consoles and PC this Fall.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGBrGqXILgM

Watch Dogs Legion release date

Watch Dogs Legion is hitting stores on October 29, just a month before the studio's second AAA title Assassin's Creed Valhalla makes its debut in November. This is the third release in the franchise, which first launched in 2014.

Advertisement

During the event, Ubisoft showed off a seven-minute gameplay video which revealed several new features and mechanics. While it had been previously announced that players could control any citizen in the city, the presentation demonstrates how each person you choose has unique abilities and equipment tied to their job.

Read More: Leaker claims Silent Hill reboot will be announced for PS5 soon



In an example given in the demonstration, a construction worker is equipped with a nail gun. And due to his occupation, he can call in a construction drone which he can hop on and ride over walls. And of course, what is a handyman without their trusty wrench to bash foes over the head with?

Legion reimagines a modern day London which has been taken over by a military outfit after a horrific terrorist attack. In the game, fans will again join the infamous DedSec hacker group – only this time, the whole city is playable.

Advertisement

Unlike previous entries, the latest Watch Dog allows you to recruit anyone you want. Players can literally jump from citizen to citizen, and take on missions in a completely unique way each and every time.

Read More: Top 6 video game remakes we want to see on PlayStation 5



Despite Legion's delay at the beginning of the year, it appears the game is ready to show off is ambitious features using next-gen hardware. Fans will also get to experience the hacker release on their PS5 and Xbox Series X, which are both set for a Holiday 2020 release.