Leaker claims Silent Hill reboot will be announced for PS5 soon

A leaker claims that Silent Hill is coming to PlayStation 5. The source kicked the rumor mill into overdrive when they said the announcement could be coming sooner than you think.

In April, whispers of a Silent Hill reboot and revival began to pop up everywhere. The projects were supposedly being worked on by Sony and helmed by Team Silent. While many thought the titles were fake, a new leak has revived those rumors.

On July 6, a leaker claimed that the beloved Konami series is in fact in the works for PlayStation 5. Even more interesting is that the source suggests the release will be announced sometime in 2020.

Silent Hill announced for PS5 this year?

Ever since Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro's Silent Hills was canceled back in 2015, players have been desperate for another release in the franchise. The duo's mind dropping P.T. demo gave us a glimpse into what a next-gen horror game could look like.

Luckily for fans, it appears a new title is being worked. On July 6, leaker AestheticGamer 'Dusk Golem' responded to a follower and claimed that there is a new game in the works. "100% Silent Hill is coming back, that I can say with certainty (and have been since the start of the year). A Japanese-developed Silent Hills game started dev at the beginning of 2019," the tweet said.

(1/2) 100% Silent Hill is coming back, that I can say with certainty (and have been since the start of this year). A Japanese-developed Silent Hill game started dev at the beginning of 2019 (a bit of planning & work done the end of 2018). The details of who is behind it I can't https://t.co/lk3EPg5PM6 — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 6, 2020

When another user called the rumor "rubbish," Dusk responded stating that he was not tied to the rumors back in April. "You're free to believe that. I'm not part of those previous rumors, and I can say 100% I know a Japanese-made Silent Hill is in the works now, and I have reason to believe the rest for now," he said.

And you're free to believe that. I'm not part of those previous rumors, and I can say 100% I know a Japanese-made Silent Hill is in the works right now, and I have reason to believe the rest for now. But I get skepticism, outwardly it appears the same, that sorta' thing. https://t.co/YqhMKPsanm — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 6, 2020

AestheticGamer replied to more posts on Twitter, and stated that if the rumors of Sony's Japan Studio being involved are true, we can expect the announcement to happen in 2020. "The reveal will be this year, but the exact time is unclear. The two most likely times will be in August/September."

Previously, Dusk Golem has stated that the project is reportedly a PlayStation 5 exclusive and is being made by Studio Japan. The game will also supposedly have Silent Hill's writer Keiichiro Toyama as the director, and will be scored by series composer Akira Yaomoka.

(2/2) exact time is unclear. The two most likely times will be in August/September. August there is planned a State of Play in response to Microsoft's July event with new announcements. September there's a thing planned around TGS. I don't know specifically, I'll tweet when I do. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 6, 2020

Lastly, the source has shot down rumors that Sony has bought the IP and clarified that this is more of a soft reboot. If all of this is true, it sounds like Konami is hitting all the right notes with hardcore fans of the franchise.

While it should be stated to take any rumor with a grain of salt, the leaker is a prominent figure in the horror game scene, and has been accurate with leaks in the past. And given that talks about a Sony Silent Hill game won't go away, it doesn't seem that far-fetched.

The last SH game to be released in the main series was Downpour in 2012, leaving fans close to over eight years without a proper title. While it's not the Konami Silent Hills project that many wanted, the horror series would be a welcome return.