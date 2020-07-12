Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date reportedly leaked

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's release date was reportedly leaked on July 11 when an Instagram post mistakenly went up early. The wildly anticipated Ubisoft title looks to be going head to head with Cyberpunk 2077 this Fall.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's rollout has been the victim of several leaks this year, such as when 30 minutes of gameplay made its way online. However on July 11, an accidental Instagram post was said to reveal its release date early.

Advertisement

The latest title in the long-running Ubisoft franchise is the first release since the critically acclaimed Odyssey in 2018. Players will get their chance to live out their Viking fantasy this Fall if the the marketing mistake is to be believed.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla date leaked?

Valhalla was first announced in April by Ubisoft, and centers on a Viking tribe from Norway in the year 873 CE. The latest in the open-world RPG series will have players taking control of protagonist Eivor, as he leads his clan to resettle in Anglo-Saxon England.

Advertisement

While there has been a lot of info on the game, so far the release date has been a mystery – until now. On July 11, the Italian Instagram account for Assassin's Creed reportedly accidentally posted a commercial on the account before deleting it.

Read More: Leaker claims Silent Hill reboot will be announced for PS5 soon



The short video shows various cutscenes from the title, before revealing a November 17th release date. Interestingly, the commercial is purely for Xbox One which makes sense since Microsoft has partnered up with the game for marketing.

Leak: Assassin's Creed: Valhalla releasing November 17



(Poor Ubisoft)



Likely the PS5/XSX date too, within a day or two pic.twitter.com/XNWsevhHsD — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) July 11, 2020

While the ad is pretty straight forward, it curiously does not list the release date for Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. This has led speculation as to whether the next-gen version of the RPG will release on the same date, or it will be coming later.

Advertisement

Another interesting aspect to this alleged date is that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will drop two days before CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077. Often major AAA titles with similar genres will try to space out their release from each other, however it looks like the two giants will be going head to head.

Read More: Top 6 video game remakes we want to see on PlayStation 5



Sony and Microsoft have yet to announce when exactly PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is actually coming out. Both publishers have simply stated "Holiday 2020." Regardless of when, it looks like players are going to have a wealth of titles to choose from.