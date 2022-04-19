New Star Wars game in development with Uncharted boss set to direct

Lucasfilm Games announced a new Star Wars IP currently in development with former Naughty Dog writer and Uncharted director, Amy Hennig, set to lead the project.

Hennig’s Skydance New Media team will embark on a fresh and original story in the larger Star Wars galaxy. Details of the project are scarce but Lucasfilm are partnering with Hennig to make an untitled action-adventure game.

The studio’s aim for producing “high-fidelity, richly interactive experience” for consoles and streaming services attracted the Walt-Disney-Company-owned label to create a unique experience for the legendary brand.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy,” Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly said. “She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure.

“Their vision for making narrative driven and engaging interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.”

Amy Hennig leading new Star Wars game

This will be the second major project for Skydance New Media after partnering with Disney’s other brand, Marvel Entertainment, to create an original game.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” Hennig said. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

Fans of past Hennig-directed drops (Uncharted 1-3, Jak 3, Legacy of Kain) will look forward to her take on the Star Wars property, seeing as it could be the full-fledged adventure game people have been waiting for.

Hennig was previously attached to Visceral Games’ unannounced Star Wars title, Project Ragtag. That has since disappeared after EA shut down the studio with intentions to “overhaul” the project which started production in 2013.

Still, Hennig’s new undertaking could fill the void that was left by LucasArts own ‘Star Wars 1313,’ a promising third-person action adventure that never reached the light of day after its teaser received incredible fan reception in 2012.

As far as developers go, Hennig is a high-profile name in the industry with a history of delivering narrative-rich, action experiences. Coupled with Disney’s latest trend of streamlining projects by licensing the Star Wars IP to outside studios, Skydance New Media’s upcoming action-adventure title has the chance to finally produce the game in a galaxy far, far away fans have been longing to play.