 Apex Legends devs announce new Star Wars FPS game - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Apex Legends devs announce new Star Wars FPS game

Published: 25/Jan/2022 14:23

by Jacob Hale
star wars respawn game
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Respawn Star Wars

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment have announced that they are working on an assortment of new Star Wars titles, including a long-awaited first-person shooter set in a galaxy far, far away.

Respawn are no strangers to the world of Star Wars, having created 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on top of their flagship hits such as Apex Legends and the Titanfall series.

On January 25, 2022, Respawn announced that as well as a brand new iteration in the Star Wars Jedi series, Game Director Peter Hirschmann is leading the development of an as-yet-unnamed Star Wars FPS.

Hirschmann said: “Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell.”

Advertisement

It’s still early days in the development cycle, and a potential release date, or details on the game, remain a mystery.

Advertisement
Advertisement