Apex Legends devs announce new Star Wars FPS game

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment have announced that they are working on an assortment of new Star Wars titles, including a long-awaited first-person shooter set in a galaxy far, far away.

Respawn are no strangers to the world of Star Wars, having created 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on top of their flagship hits such as Apex Legends and the Titanfall series.

On January 25, 2022, Respawn announced that as well as a brand new iteration in the Star Wars Jedi series, Game Director Peter Hirschmann is leading the development of an as-yet-unnamed Star Wars FPS.

Hirschmann said: “Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell.”

Advertisement

It’s still early days in the development cycle, and a potential release date, or details on the game, remain a mystery.