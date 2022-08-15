New Lord of the Rings game coming from publisher of The Outer Worlds

Private Division, the publisher behind The Outer Worlds, is partnering with FX studio Weta Workshop to develop a new Lord of the Rings game.

Many games have allowed players to explore the depths of Middle-earth. And some of the most notable of those experiences hit stores in the last decade.

These include the Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War titles in the Middle-earth series from Monolith Productions studio, of course.

Another interesting adventure sits on the horizon, too, with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum set to bring a more stealth-focused experience to the table.

In the years ahead, LOTR faithful can expect yet another interactive adventure to whisk them to faraway lands.

Private Division announces a new Lord of the Rings game

Take-Two Interactive publishing label Private Division has signed an agreement with Weta Workshop, the special effects studio known for its work on Peter Jackson’s LOTR trilogy.

The deal will see Private Division publish a game set in Middle-earth from Weta Workshop’s interactive game team.

In a press release, Private Division noted that licensing from Middle-earth Enterprises will allow the development crew to further explore the “underlying lore of the books.” This seems to suggest the game won’t take place within the film or TV universes.

Private Division The game currently lacks a title.

Nothing about the project is known at present, but Amie Wolken, Head of Interactive at Weta Workshop, teased the studio’s interest in crafting something unlike any Lord of the Rings game before it.

“It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that’s so different from what fans have played previously,” Wolken said.

The venture, which remains in the early development phases, presently lacks an official title and launch date.

However, Private Division plans to ship the project sometime in Take-Two Interactive’s 2024 fiscal year.