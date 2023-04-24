New Horizon game could be in development as Guerrilla tease “Aloy’s next adventure”

A new Horizon game could be in development after a leadership shift announcement reveals “Aloy’s next adventure and our exciting online project” potentially highlighting two exciting additions in the already popular franchise.

With the recent Horizon: Burning Shores DLC successfully embedding itself into the already popular Horizon: Forbidden West title, many fans are eagerly awaiting Aloy’s next exploration through the mechanical adventure game.

Now, thanks to a rather subtle reveal through a new leadership announcement, Guerilla Games have teased that “Aloy’s next adventure and out exciting online project” are on the way, leading many to assume a new game is in the works.

A new Horizon game could be on its way in subtle Guerrilla tease

Sony We may be seeing Aloy all over again thanks to this tease.

While the Burning Shores DLC has only just been released, with many players still working to complete the experience, there’s never too little time to think about the next potential release. Now, thanks to a subtle tease by Guerrilla Games, we may have a new Horizon title in the works.

During the leadership announcement, Horizon developers Guerrilla Games showed their support for the change, and hinted towards what the developers have coming up in the future, explaining:

“We have full confidence in our new leadership as they steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s next adventure and our exciting online project.”

Such a statement heavily hints towards a third installment for the series, as well as a further promise that the company are working on the previously announced online Horizon game. Naturally, due to the subtlety of the announcement and the rather nondescript nature of the statement, “Aloy’s next adventure” could mean a new DLC.

It’s important to note that, while it feels like a new game announcement, this could mean a new DLC, or be referring to the upcoming online Horizon game, only time will tell.