Horizon MMO is reportedly in development from Sony

Horizon Zero Dawn is getting an MMORPG from Sony and gaming developer NCSoft, the company behind Guild Wars 2 and WildStar.

Sony is continuing its big push into live service games with one of its biggest new IPs: Horizon.

The latest game in the franchise Horizon Forbidden West launched in February 2022 to positive reviews, and the original installment, Horizon Zero Dawn, sold over 20 million copies making it one of the most successful launches of a PlayStation-exclusive IP.

Now, according to a new report, Sony is planning on expanding the Hoirozn universe with an MMO.

Horizon MMO under development from Sony and NCSoft

According to MTN, Sony has struck a deal to have NCSoft develop an MMORPG based on Horizon: Zero Dawn.

NCSoft is currently hiring developers for the game under the name ‘Project H.’ Although Horizon Forbidden West, Zero Dawn’s sequel was planned to have co-op, the feature never came to fruition. Now, this will be Sony’s chance to develop an online version of Horizon that will be based on multiplayer.

VGC reported in September 2021 that Guerrilla Games was hiring for a Horizon multiplayer game. Although these job listings sparked fans’ interest in a Guerrilla-developed Horizon MMO, it looks like NCSoft is planning to take on the project.

The Korean developer is most known for developing Guilar Wars 2, the short-lived MMO WildStar, and Blade & Soul.

No details have emerged about what the gameplay or story will look like. However, it’s safe to say that there will be plenty more robot dinosaurs in the future for Horizon fans to encounter.