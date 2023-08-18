New God of War game seemingly outed by Sony Santa Monica job listing

A New God of War could be closer than you think. Sony Santa Monica posted a job listing that seems heavily geared toward their most popular franchise.

God of War (2018) and its sequel God of War Ragnarok were so massively successful that they have a TV series in the works at Amazon. So, it makes sense a follow-up to the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation game would be a priority for Sony.

The likelihood of a God of War sequel has had fans speculating since before Ragnarok even released. Now a new piece of information has come to light that has set players talking about the next God of War game once more.

A tweet from Sony Santa Monica’s lead Combat Designer Rob Meyer initially alerted fans. Meyer linked to a job ad posted on the Sony Santa Monica website for a full-time Combat Designer.

The key piece of information that the community has cited as evidence for a potential God of War sequel is a highly specific piece of criteria in the job ad. “Must have knowledge of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök (2022) and be able to speak in depth about the combat systems, mechanics, and enemies,” the ad specified.

Meyer’s own comments were less clear cut, only highlighting that there were “a few different Combat Design openings” at Sony Santa Monica.

There are currently 3 games in development at the studio including one helmed by Cory Barlog.

While the next game from Barlog is currently unannounced, fans believe it may be a new God of War with Kratos’ son Atreus in the lead. News of the job ads were posted to r/GamingLeaksAndRumours where the community weighed in.

“After the insane critical and financial success of the last two God of War games, you can bet that they started working on a new one as soon as work wrapped up for Ragnarök,” one user posited. “They’d be insane to leave that kind of money on the table,” added another.

Sony Interactive Entertainment God of War Ragnarok’s ending certainly left things open for an Atreus-lead sequel.

While some fans have floated the possibility of potential DLC being the reason for the job listings, most had their hearts set on a sequel. Various pantheons were suggested as adversaries including Hindu and Shinto gods but a surprise pitch for “a showdown with Jesus” was our favorite.

It’s definitely best to take this heavy speculation with a boulder-sized grain of salt though. There are absolutely no confirmed details on a God of War sequel but Dexerto will be there if the news ever drops.