Naughty Dog explains why Uncharted 4 was devs first PC release

Naughty Dog released a PlayStation Blog post that explained why Uncharted’s first foray on PC are two of the last games in the series.

PlayStation has been seriously diving into the PC marketplace as of late, with ports like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War 2018, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Now, Naughty Dog, which is arguably PlayStation’s most prolific 1st party development team, has brought two of its games to PC for the first time with the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

A recent blog post from Naughty Dog’s Vice President went into detail on why the company decided to have Uncharted 4 — the last entry in the series — be the first available title for PC players.

Naughty Dog talks Uncharted PC ports

For those who may not know, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection contains both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, two of the last games in the series timeline.

Naughty Dog Vice President Christian Gyrling explained the developer’s decision to have these two titles debut on PC was because the early Uncharted titles would have required too much work to “stand-up to modern PC releases” and player expectations.

“We felt that, while Nathan Drake’s first three adventures from the PlayStation 3 console still stand the test of time narratively, they would require a major overhaul visually to stand-up to modern PC releases and the expectations players may have.”

Gyrling claimed the Uncharted franchise is comprised of “standalone adventures” that players who never experienced the series can jump into.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection contains both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy.

This may sound strange to diehard Uncharted fans, as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is essentially the culmination of Nathan Drake’s journey over the course of three prior games — even wrapping up the hero’s journey and passing the torch.

While Gyrling admits “there’s still incredible stories and character development in those first three games” he said Naughty Dog felt that players could “easily dive into Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and pick up Nathan, Elena, and Sully’s stories.”

Though the case could be made that Uncharted: The Lost Legacy could work as a decent entry point into the series, starting with Uncharted 4 is a much harder sell.

Unfortunately for PC players wanting to start at the beginning, it seems Naughty Dog has no immediate plans to bring the earlier games to PC.