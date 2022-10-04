PlayStation exclusive games will release on PC one year later from now on

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, has offered more insight about the company’s release plans on PC for exclusive games.

Sony’s history of publishing games on PC is fairly rocky. In 2015, for instance, it brought second-party project Helldivers to PC within months of its PlayStation console release.

But it wasn’t until Horizon Zero Dawn’s Epic Games Store and Steam launch in 2020 that the console-maker began hosting its first-party titles on other platforms.

In the two years since then, Days Gone, God of War (2018), and Spider-Man Remastered have all made the jump. The seemingly arbitrary release strategy raises myriad questions, though, some of which may finally have vague answers at best.

PlayStation teases shorter PC launch window for exclusive games

In an interview with YouTuber Julien Chièze, PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst revealed that “going forward” PC versions of PS4/PS5 exclusives will arrive at least one year later.

With respect to live-service experiences, though, PC releases may become available much sooner. The PlayStation boss told Chièze the following:

“I think going forward, we’ll see at least a year between releases on our own platform, on PlayStation, and on the PC platform – possibly with the exception of live-service games. Live-service games are a little bit different in nature because you want to have really strong community, strong engagement right away… So we might, in the case of our live-service offerings, go day and date with PC and the PlayStation platform.”

While Hulst’s comments clear the air in some respect, they remain vague enough to spark new questions about when exactly PlayStation’s exclusive games will land on PC.

It’s possible, for example, that Horizon Forbidden West or God of War Ragnarok could hit Steam and the Epic Games Store next year.

But until Sony actually clarifies its plans, all anyone can do is guess when these new adventures will make the jump.