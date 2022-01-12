Naraka Bladepoint World Championship: Date, schedule, how to watch & prize pool

Naraka Bladepoint’s first World Championship kicks off this month. Here’s all we know about the event.

Naraka Bladepoint, 24 Entertainment’s melee-focused Battle Royale title, will hold its first-ever World Championship esports event in 2022.

The event, which will bring three-player squads of the world’s finest Naraka players together for a thrilling battle, is taking place in Singapore but you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

In our review, we called the game “a fun and unique twist to the battle royale genre”, and the game has recently added the iconic Bruce Lee, too.

Naraka Bladepoint World Championship date and schedule

The NBWC will kick off on Thursday, the 13th of January, and run until the finale on January 16th. As per the game’s official site:

Jan 13 : Mainland China Qualifier Final – Solo

: Mainland China Qualifier Final – Solo Jan 14 : NBWC Group Stage Day 1

: NBWC Group Stage Day 1 Jan 15 : NBWC Group Stage Day 2

: NBWC Group Stage Day 2 Jan 16: NBWC Grand Finale

Naraka Bladepoint World Championship teams

Aside from 12 teams from mainland China who will be competing on the first day, the event’s other teams are made up of the best Naraka Bladepoint trios from around the globe.

Nigma Galaxy, Alliance, NOCT, and LDLC OL are all pro teams, and every team has earned its spot through a regional qualifier.

Naraka Bladepoint World Championship prize pool

24 Entertainment and NetEase are putting forward an impressive prize for the team that’s able to lift The Ancient Cup. Naraka Bladepoint’s first world champions will leave Singapore with $1.5 million in winnings.

How to watch Naraka Bladepoint World Championship

The NBWC will be streamed via the game’s official Twitch channel, and will also be hosted on Facebook Gaming and NimoTV.