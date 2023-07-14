How to get Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops: Free character cosmetics, accessories, more

Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops enable you to claim some free character cosmetics, so here’s how to get hold of these in-game goodies.

To celebrate the release of Naraka Bladepoint going free to play, the game’s developers have teamed up with Twitch to give players some free items. During the seven-day giveaway, players can watch Naraka Bladepoint gameplay on Twitch to gain a whole slew of cosmetics.

So, whether you’re aiming to download Naraka Bladepoint on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, then you’ll want to claim all these rewards. After all, having access to these items will help you customize your character in the battle royale.

Without further ado, here’s how you can claim Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops and what items are currently on offer.

Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops event duration

24 Entertainment Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops are now live.

The Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops event kicked off on July 13, 2023, and will end on July 20, 2023. Make sure you watch any Naraka Bladepoint streams during this time to claim your in-game rewards.

How to claim Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops?

24 Entertainment Claiming Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops is fairly easy.

To claim the Twitch drops, players will need to follow the simple instructions outlined below:

Log in to Twitch or sign up for a new account.

Log in to Naraka Bladepoint and link it to Twitch.

Watch any streamers who have Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops enabled.

Once you’ve earned a Twitch Drop, go to your Inventory page and click ‘Claim Now’ to add it to your game.

Return to Naraka Bladepoint and you’ll find your new items in your inventory.

It’s important to note, that you need to watch at least two hours of Naraka Bladepoint on Twitch to claim each daily reward. Drops also must be claimed by the designated deadline.

All Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops

24 Entertainment There are plenty of Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops up for grabs.

There are a total of seven Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops that can be claimed. Here are all the items you can get:

Day 1: Kurumi Gesture: Sword Ready

Kurumi Gesture: Sword Ready Day 2: Headwear Sorry

Headwear Sorry Day 3: Female Twintail

Female Twintail Day 4: Avatar Prickly Pear

Avatar Prickly Pear Day 5: Background Bloom Soul

Background Bloom Soul Day 6: Base Summer Beach

Base Summer Beach Day 7: Matari Outfit Stone

Matari Outfit Stone Final Prize: Matari Accessory Golden Tambourine

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about getting your hands on Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops. Make sure you check out our Naraka Bladepoint page to increase your chances of survival in the battle royale.