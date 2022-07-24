MultiVersus players demand changes to Battle Pass: “The worst I’ve seen”

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

MultiVersus is taking the fighting game scene by storm, but players have hit out at the Battle Pass which they say has left a lot to be desired.

Warner Bros’ new crossover fight game MultiVersus has taken over Twitch as the newest and most exciting Smash Bros variant released in quite some time.

Although players are enjoying the gameplay, fans have shared concerns over the game’s monetization, and now, the game’s Battle Pass has drawn in major criticism from the title’s growing community.

WB Games WB Games announced three different Founder’s Packs for its upcoming fighter.

MultiVersus players slam game’s Battle Pass system

While the fighting game hasn’t officially launched yet, the beta has allowed tons of players to play the game early and even grind through the Battle Pass.

Reddit user Ready-Ask-5569 took to the game’s subreddit to share how broken they believe the battle Pass is in it’s current form. They claimed that the Battle Pass, “repeats the worst mistake of Halo Infinite’s, one which was universally criticized.”

They explained specifically what makes the pass so broken, “You can only level up your season pass progression by challenges. There is no season XP tied to performance at all. Fortnite laid out a perfect season pass format and is thriving, yet no other developer seems to take a hint from it. The recipe is right there in front of them.”

While Ready-Ask is hoping that the MultiVersus devs can make changes to the Battle Pass before the official release, many other players in the comment section.

One user said, “I don’t understand why they felt the need for a complicated system.”

They continued, “Honestly, it’s the worst model I’ve seen. I play one game where it’s a new buy every season but they at least give you premium currency in the pass. You just can’t use premium currency to buy the next pass it’s a wallet purchase.”

MultiVersus players are hoping that before releasing the devs and Warner Bros Games can make the Battle Pass system way less complicated to navigate and easier to earn rewards before the game officially drops.