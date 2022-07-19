MultiVersus Founder’s Packs are more expensive than new games

Brianna Reeves . 5 minutes ago

Since MultiVersus’ early access beta period recently kicked off, the steep prices for its different Founder’s Packs have also gone live online.

The early access beta for MultiVersus will last from today, July 19, through July 26. Those who previously participated in the free-to-play title’s alpha automatically gained access to the early beta session.

Anyone else who wants to join the mayhem must do so through Twitch drops. Fortunately, an open beta for all players will officially begin next week on July 26.

And now that the platform fighter is finally in the hands of the public, WB Games has revealed the cost of MultiVersus’ premium content.

Prices for the MultiVersus Founder’s Packs revealed

WB Games The upcoming fighter boasts three different Founder’s Packs.

Like most free-to-play experiences, MultiVersus will offer players myriad ways with which to spend money on additional content.

As such, the title offers access to three Founder’s Packs – Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Editions.

Founder’s Pack – Standard Edition

The Standard version costs $39.99, according to the PlayStation Store listing, and includes the following:

15 Character Tokens for instant character unlocks

1 Exclusive Banner (Rare)

300 Gleamium (in-game currency)

Founder’s Pack – Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition of the MultiVersus Founder’s Pack bears a price tag of $59.99, with all the below contents packaged inside:

20 Character Tokens

1 Exclusive Banner (Rare)

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Banner (Epic)

1 Ring Out Effect (Epic)

1,000 Gleamium

Founder’s Pack – Premium Edition

Finally, the Premium offering, which costs a whopping $99.99, features the items below:

30 Character Tokens

1 Exclusive Banner (Rare)

3 Premium Battle Passes

2 Banners (Epic and Legendary)

2 Ring Out Effects (Epic and Legendary)

1 Unique Nameplate

2,500 Gleamium

Notably, the PlayStation storefront also lists a range of other buying options for the Gleamium virtual currency. 450 Gleamium costs $4.99, for example. For $50, players can unlock 6,000 Gleamium.

It seems that enjoying all MultiVersus has on offer won’t come cheap. And despite the Premium Edition’s promise of 30 playable characters, it’s worth noting that WB Games has only confirmed 16, thus far.