MultiVersus dev reveals big balance changes and new character coming soon

Emma Hill . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

MultiVersus Game Director Tony Huynh has revealed that there is “some cool stuff” on the way to the hit crossover platform fighter with an upcoming balance patch.

MultiVersus exploded onto the scene following the release of its open beta on July 26 becoming an instant hit thanks to its introduction over on Twitch.

However, as with any new release, there have been some bumps in the road since then. Players have encountered problems when playing as the Iron Giant while others have criticized Finn’s “horrendous” hitboxes.

Yet, its developers have worked quickly to fix these bugs and have even promised that there are plenty of new additions still to come.

MultiVersus dev confirms giga balance patch is coming

On July 30, Tony Huynh revealed that the team are in the process of making a “new character” for the fighter game and that some “cool” additions will soon be on the way.

One fan also requested a “giga balance patch” to help make sure that all characters are equally compatible.

Huynh confirmed that he had been working on the patch that very day. He also confirmed that the patch will come into affect after Sony’s fighting game tournament- EVO 2022 which ends on August 7.

The news comes after Huynh announced that Looney Toons icon Bugs Bunny would be the latest skin to be nerfed in the post-EVO patch. This is due to the carrot-munching fighter being exceptionally more skilled than others.

The news of an upcoming patch and a new fighter sparked excitement among fans who speculated which famous Warner Bros. character could possibly be next to appear.

One fan, for instance, showed their interest in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to be the new additions. However, another claimed they are eager to make our the heroes “fight to the limit” by adding some villains into the mix. Only time will tell.