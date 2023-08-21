MTG Wilds of Eldraine exclusive card reveal

Magic: The Gathering’s Wilds of Eldraine is coming soon, and we’ve been given an exclusive sneak peek at an upcoming card spoiler, named Up the Beanstalk.

The world of Eldraine has been turned upside down since the Phyrexian invasion. Now with the fairytale land trying to return back to normal, new faces populate the area. While the Kenrith children try to reunite the land through their own means, a trio of adventurers are making their way up a tree.

Article continues after ad

MTG’s Wilds of Eldraine is looking incredible so far. A myriad of Commander-worthy enchantment cards are getting reprinted, as well as new cards and mechanics which look ripe for exploitation.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto has been given an exclusive card spoiler for Wilds of Eldraine, and it’s named Up the Beanstalk.

MTG Wilds of Eldraine card spoiler: Up the Beanstalk

Up the Beanstalk is an enchantment card costing 1G. It’s an excellent way to fuel your beefed-up and expensive spells in two of the draft archetypes revealed. This isn’t like other enchantments in its category, instead allowing you to draw a card whenever you cast a spell with a mana value of five or greater.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It seems like it could be killer in a potentially slower format like draft. Currently, in Standard, there’s a string of dominant ramp decks, and Up the Beanstalk could fit right in. Mono-green players also have a wealth of options for ensuring this card starts working right out the gate.

Article continues after ad

MTG’s Wild of Eldraine set launches on September 8 on paper, while the digital launch on Magic Arena and Online is happening on September 5. You can get access to the prerelease at your local game store from September 1 to 3.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.