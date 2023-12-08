Monster Hunter Wilds trailer & release window revealed at The Game Awards 2023

This isn’t a drill hunters. Monster Hunter Wilds has been announced at The Game Awards 2023 with an epic trailer and we’ve got a release window.

At long last the next mainline release of Capcom’s legendary Monster Hunter franchise has been revealed. Monster Hunter Wild is the successor to 2018’s Best RPG Monster Hunter World.

Fans had been clamoring for a reveal and had theories for announcements at Capcom Showcases and the Tokyo Game Show. Silence at both dampened some hopes but thanks to The Game Awards 2023, we have our first taste of Monster Hunter Wilds.

The trailer was revealed by Capcom during this year’s show along with a release window of 2025. Check out the reveal below and sharpen your Greatsword, Switch Axe, or whatever else you use to take down your prey.

The trailer showed off a massive explorable area that prospective hunters will have to traverse with a new mount. The agile, raptor-like creature dashes across the land and glides through the air in a series first.

Game Director Ryozo Tsujimoto has announced that more info on Monster Hunter Wilds will be revealed in the Summer of 2024.

