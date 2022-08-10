Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update 1 patch notes – New monsters, new quests, new location

A ton of changes and additions are coming to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, including new enemies and quests, and the 11.0.1 update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to be a biggie.

The first major update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak makes a ton of welcome improvements to the already stellar action game – something we described as a “triumph.”

Capcom has issued patch notes for Sunbreak’s first major update and it’s a significant one with tons of new content and quality of life fixes being carried out.

Here are all the latest details on the Monster Hunter Sunbreak: Rise v11.0.1 update.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update 1 date

The v11.0.1 update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak went live on August 10, 2022, and was made immediately available for Nintendo Switch and PC players.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update 1 size

Capcom confirmed with the official patch notes for the game that Nintendo Switch players would need roughly 1GB of free space to install the update, whereas it’s closer to 9GB for PC players.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update 1 changes

As we’ve already mentioned, a wave of new content is coming with the free update including new monsters to fight, more quests to undertake, and a whole lot more.

Additionally, there are a huge number of fixes for a wide variety of gameplay elements including weapon’s not behaving correctly in certain situations, monsters malfunctioning, and general menu and interface issues.

New monsters have been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.

New afflicted monsters have been added to the game.

New quests have been added.

A new quest system, Anomaly Investigations, has been added. Anomaly investigations will become available after completing the main story and progressing further in the game.

A new locale has been added: Forlorn Arena.

New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.

New facility added related to the Anomaly Investigations.

Qurious Crafting is now available as a new feature at the Smithy.

New System Elements

New Guild Card pages, awards, and titles have been added.

Two new speech timings have been added to Auto Shoutouts: “When the monster is pacified” and “When the monster is delirious”.

You can now select a Badge of Heroes which will display next to your Hunter’s name.

A new option has been added: “Hunter Connect Invite Settings”.

Steam-Version-Only Additions and Changes

New Steam achievements have been added. These achievements can be unlocked by obtaining the Guild Card medals added in Ver.10.0.2.0. Achievements for new medals added in Ver.11.0.1.0 will be available in the next update, Free Title Update 2.

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Player

Hunter

Power Sheathe (Great Sword): Fixed an issue where Power Sheathe would not apply its buff effect if you perform a dodge too quickly after using the move with a left or right input.

Fixed an issue where Power Sheathe would not apply its buff effect if you perform a dodge too quickly after using the move with a left or right input. Harvest Moon (Long Sword): Fixed an issue where Harvest Moon would not deactivate properly after your weapon is sheathed due to abnormal statuses (by performing a dodge right after you recover from the status).

Fixed an issue where Harvest Moon would not deactivate properly after your weapon is sheathed due to abnormal statuses (by performing a dodge right after you recover from the status). Harvest Moon (Long Sword): Fixed an issue where Harvest Moon would not deactivate after transitioning into Wyvern Riding state.

Fixed an issue where Harvest Moon would not deactivate after transitioning into Wyvern Riding state. Foresight Slash (Long Sword): Fixed an issue where Foresight Slash could not be chained into a Sacred Sheathe Combo after using the Spirit Gauge to perform the move and failing the counter.

Fixed an issue where Foresight Slash could not be chained into a Sacred Sheathe Combo after using the Spirit Gauge to perform the move and failing the counter. Sword & Shield: There is a slightly longer delay before your character’s direction changes when making a movement input during or at the beginning of a guard, making Backstep easier to execute in these situations.

There is a slightly longer delay before your character’s direction changes when making a movement input during or at the beginning of a guard, making Backstep easier to execute in these situations. Charge Blade: Fixed an issue where the effects of the Rapid Morph skill would not trigger when using Axe: Smash from a sheathed state.

Fixed an issue where the effects of the Rapid Morph skill would not trigger when using Axe: Smash from a sheathed state. Charge Blade – Air Dash: Fixed an issue where the Air Dash move would be canceled early if the move was used right at a ledge (or otherwise when you are already in midair at the start of the wirebug animation).

Fixed an issue where the Air Dash move would be canceled early if the move was used right at a ledge (or otherwise when you are already in midair at the start of the wirebug animation). Charge Blade – Ultra Element Discharge (Impact Phial Only): Fixed an issue where the slamming portion of the attack would not have the weapon’s elemental or status effect buildup values applied to it.

Fixed an issue where the slamming portion of the attack would not have the weapon’s elemental or status effect buildup values applied to it. Insect Glaive: Fixed an issue where if a Kinsect was launched at a monster that was changing areas, the Kinsect would stop moving at the location the monster was when first launched.

Fixed an issue where if a Kinsect was launched at a monster that was changing areas, the Kinsect would stop moving at the location the monster was when first launched. Awakened Kinsect Attack (Insect Glaive): Fixed an issue where the player could get locked in the Switch Skill’s animation and be unable to move after the Kinsect performs its automatic attacks right after using the Switch Skill.

Fixed an issue where the player could get locked in the Switch Skill’s animation and be unable to move after the Kinsect performs its automatic attacks right after using the Switch Skill. Light Bowgun – Elemental Reload: Fixed an issue where reload speed would not be correctly reflected onto the player’s Equipment Info when in bases with this skill equipped.

Fixed an issue where reload speed would not be correctly reflected onto the player’s Equipment Info when in bases with this skill equipped. Light Bowgun – Fanning Maneuver: Fixed an issue where the player’s direction would change to the same directional input used when performing Fanning Maneuver right after a Switch Skill Swap.

Fixed an issue where the player’s direction would change to the same directional input used when performing Fanning Maneuver right after a Switch Skill Swap. Light Bowgun – Critical Firepower: Fixed an issue where recoil reduction would not be correctly reflected onto the player’s Equipment Info when in bases with this skill equipped.

Fixed an issue where recoil reduction would not be correctly reflected onto the player’s Equipment Info when in bases with this skill equipped. Bow – Bolt Boost: Fixed an issue where the Gunner Aim Assist option would not work correctly for Super Critical Range aiming when using Bolt Boost.

Fixed an issue where the Gunner Aim Assist option would not work correctly for Super Critical Range aiming when using Bolt Boost. Grinder (S): Fixed an issue where, when the sharpness boost activates while you already have the boost from a previous activation, the length of the original boost could unintentionally be overwritten by a shorter boost effect.

Buddies

Fixed an issue where you could end up with more active Kittenators than intended during multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where Buddies would sometimes stagger at the start of some monsters’ turf wars.

Followers

Fixed issues that kept Followers from successfully performing Wyvern Riding on monsters in other areas and making their way back to the player.

Monsters

Monsters

Fixed an issue where some beam- or laser-shaped attacks could go through walls and other obstacles.

Almudron: Made adjustments to an issue where Almudron would sink unnaturally into the ground when toppled near a ledge.

Made adjustments to an issue where Almudron would sink unnaturally into the ground when toppled near a ledge. Magma Almudron: Fixed an issue where the player or Buddies might sometimes disappear when breaking the rocks Magma Almudron creates during battle.

Fixed an issue where the player or Buddies might sometimes disappear when breaking the rocks Magma Almudron creates during battle. Nargacuga: Fixed an issue where some of Nargacuga’s attacks that should trigger a mountable state in other monsters were not behaving as intended.

Fixed an issue where some of Nargacuga’s attacks that should trigger a mountable state in other monsters were not behaving as intended. Mizutsune: Fixed an issue where Mizutsune would sometimes keep moving towards a wall in the Jungle locale.

Fixed an issue where Mizutsune would sometimes keep moving towards a wall in the Jungle locale. Rakna-Kadaki: Fixed an issue where Rakna-Kadaki could fail to leave the locale in certain parts of the Lava Caverns locale.

Fixed an issue where Rakna-Kadaki could fail to leave the locale in certain parts of the Lava Caverns locale. Rajang: Fixed an issue where Rajang could fail to leave the locale in certain parts of the Citadel locale.

Fixed an issue where Rajang could fail to leave the locale in certain parts of the Citadel locale. Malzeno: Fixed an issue where some of the effects of Malzeno’s attacks would not display as intended.

Fixed an issue where some of the effects of Malzeno’s attacks would not display as intended. Pukei-Pukei: Fixed an issue where Pukei-Pukei would not drop items when latched onto by a Marionette Spider during certain actions.

Fixed an issue where Pukei-Pukei would not drop items when latched onto by a Marionette Spider during certain actions. Kushala Daora: Fixed an issue where a wind pressure reaction would trigger visually even when a wind pressure reaction was not triggered functionally.

Fixed an issue where a wind pressure reaction would trigger visually even when a wind pressure reaction was not triggered functionally. Chameleos: Fixed an issue where high rank Chameleos would sometimes not behave as intended when affected by a flash.

Fixed an issue where high rank Chameleos would sometimes not behave as intended when affected by a flash. Fixed an issue where dropped monster materials would disappear after a certain number of them are active at once.

Wyvern Riding

Fixed an issue where some Wyvern Riding attacks could damage other players.

Locales and Environment

Locales

Fixed an issue where a Wyvern Riding monster launch could cause a monster to crash into a wall in places where a wall doesn’t actually exist in certain areas of the Jungle locale.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on certain parts of Area 3 of the Jungle locale.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on a branch of the large tree in the center of the Jungle locale.

Endemic Life

Marionette Spider: You no longer lose a Marionette Spider if you were not able to pull a monster toward you.

You no longer lose a Marionette Spider if you were not able to pull a monster toward you. Marionette Spider: You can no longer discard a Marionette Spider while you are in the middle of using one.

You can no longer discard a Marionette Spider while you are in the middle of using one. Fixed an issue where, if you unplug your earphones or otherwise change the sound output while playing, the audio would cut off the next time you obtain a Wirebug or when the effects of a Morphed Wirebug wear off.

Base and Facilities

Facilities

MP Accelerant: Changed the inputs required for using MP Accelerant to be slightly more convenient.

Changed the inputs required for using MP Accelerant to be slightly more convenient. Locked talismans will now all be grouped at the bottom when melding at the Melding Pot.

The L and R buttons can now be held down to change pages on the material selection screen at the Melding Pot.

The LB and RB buttons can now be held down to change pages on the material selection screen at the Melding Pot.

Fixed an issue where the Rathian Cortex material could be obtained from Master Rank Rathalos on Meowcenaries expeditions.

Fixed an issue where the Equipment Skills display would disappear when using Compare Equipment on a weapon after canceling a Compare Equipment on armor that has 6 or more armor skills.

Fixed an inconsistency with the Item Box sorting order for Sun Springnight Carp and Locked Treasure Chest.

Fixed an issue at the Canteen where food skills different than those from a Bunny Dango Set could be triggered when selecting that set right after selecting other dango.

Fixed an issue where the preview camera could not be moved while adjusting the hue, saturation, or contrast when changing pigments for armor and layered armor.

Fixed an issue where certain inputs could change the results of Anima and Reincarnation melding.

Miscellaneous

Quests

Increased the reward money, Hunter Rank points, and Master Rank points for Scorned Magnamalo quests.

quests. Rewards claimed from Optional Subquests that could not be obtained (due to the total number of those rewards being at their maximum) are now automatically sold.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to join quests above your own highest unlocked rank when using the Random option to respond to Join Requests at ranks A1★ to A4★.

Fixed an issue where the game screen would not return to normal after fading to black during certain cutscenes while in multiplayer.

Equipment

Fixed an issue where the same materials were required for multiple upgrades for the Secta Du White.

The stats for F Khezu Whaccine X have been adjusted to the following: (BEFORE) Melee attack power: 195 — Ranged attack power: 215 — Elemental attack power: 23 — Damage type: Severing (AFTER) Melee attack power: 200 — Ranged attack power: 230 — Elemental attack power: 21 — Damage type: Blunt

Melee attack power: 195 — Ranged attack power: 215 — Elemental attack power: 23 — Damage type: Severing Melee attack power: 200 — Ranged attack power: 230 — Elemental attack power: 21 — Damage type: Blunt The stats for C Khezu Arma X have been adjusted to the following: (BEFORE) Melee attack power: 195 — Ranged attack power: 215 — Elemental attack power: 23 — Damage type: Severing (AFTER) Melee attack power: 200 — Ranged attack power: 230 — Elemental attack power: 21 — Damage type: Blunt

Melee attack power: 195 — Ranged attack power: 215 — Elemental attack power: 23 — Damage type: Severing Melee attack power: 200 — Ranged attack power: 230 — Elemental attack power: 21 — Damage type: Blunt Fixed an issue where the forging material types for Orangaten were categorized as MR Bishaten instead of MR Blood Orange Bishaten.

Items

Large Elder Dragon Gem: Now sells for 18,000 zenny instead of 12,000z.

Menus

Fixed an issue where the awards page of other players’ Guild Cards would sometimes not be updated properly.

Fixed an issue where certain skill effects would not be properly reflected onto the status of equipment registered to equipment loadouts.

Options